EnergyDataMetrics Demonstrates Commitment to Positive Social and Environmental Impact as a Certified B Corporation

Energy Datametrics, a technology company that assists businesses, their employees, and customers in reducing their energy usage and environmental impact, is thrilled to announce its certification as a B corporation.

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The B Corp™ verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab™, measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become certified, companies must undergo a rigorous assessment process that evaluates their impact on their employees, customers, community, and the environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment. B Corp™ Certification is a recognition of a company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

"We are thrilled to be certified as a B Corp™," said CEO Sukant Jain. "Our mission is to make a positive impact on people's lives while mitigating climate change, and this certification reinforces our commitment to using our business to create positive change and hold ourselves accountable for our impact on society and the environment."

As a certified B Corporation™, Energy Datametrics joins a global community of businesses that are committed to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on its employees, customers, suppliers, and the communities it serves.

"We are proud to be part of a community of like-minded businesses that are using their resources to create positive change," said Dan Ridings, COO. "We believe that this certification will help us continue to grow our business in a way that is sustainable and beneficial for everyone."

For more information about Energy Datametrics and its services, please visit https://www.energydatametrics.com/ and https://www.benefyd.com/. To learn more about B Corporations™ and their impact, please visit https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/

