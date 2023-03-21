Wiiit's GTP-Based Assistant Offers Advanced Conversational Capabilities for Modern Smartphone Users

This feature allows all smartphone users to communicate directly with the GTP-based assistant.

Wiiit, a technology startup dedicated to democratising modern technology and introducing AI solutions, has announced the successful integration of GPT-based assistants with smartphones. With this integration, millions of users on modern devices can now communicate directly with the advanced big language model based on GTP.

This service provides a significant extension to the built-in functionality, allowing users to engage in more complex conversations and receive detailed explanations on a variety of topics. It can also be used for entertainment purposes such as telling jokes, playing games and general conversation.

"Large-scale language models based on GTP have attracted considerable attention, but they remain inaccessible to most ordinary users due to the complex interfaces required to interact with them. Our goal is to remove this barrier and enable millions of everyday smartphone users to benefit from the full power of these assistants. In doing so, we aim to significantly improve the functionality of built-in digital assistants on smartphones," said Refat Ametov, co-founder of Wiiit.

The service is available for free to anyone who registers and then chooses to subscribe for daily use if required. The service is designed for the average user and, despite its technical complexity, anyone can easily install and start using it within minutes.

Large-scale language models, trained on a wide range of public information, can understand questions and provide answers in language that's easy for anyone to understand. In addition, their knowledge far exceeds that of the average person, enabling them to provide detailed answers to a wide range of questions and serve as a trusted everyday assistant. Users will receive more accurate and personalised answers to their questions because GTP-based assistants can understand context and generate answers that are closer to human understanding.

Initially, Wiiit will provide an English-speaking assistant for smartphone users. However, in the near future, its functionality will be extended to allow interaction in other languages.

About Wiiit

Wiiit is a technology startup that specialises in democratising modern technology based on artificial intelligence. Its mission is to make advanced AI technologies accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or expertise. Wiiit believes that AI has the potential to transform the way people live, work and interact with the world around them, and wants to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from these advances.

Wiiit is committed to developing innovative solutions that make AI more accessible and user-friendly. The Wiiit team believes that technology should be intuitive and easy to use, and strives to create products that reflect this philosophy. The team of experienced engineers and designers work tirelessly to develop AI solutions that are both powerful and easy to use, so that customers can experience the full potential of this transformative technology.

