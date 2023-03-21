Eaton Strengthens Commitment to Global Supply Chain Sustainability by Joining the Sustainable Procurement Pledge's League of Champions Program

Intelligent power management company Eaton ETN has joined the Sustainable Procurement Pledge's (SPP) League of Champions program, further demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainable business practices.

SPP is an international, non-profit organization for procurement professionals that drives awareness and knowledge of responsible sourcing practices. Launched in 2022, the SPP League of Champions program was created to help procurement leaders equip their teams with the skills to deliver on the organization's sustainability objectives.

"We care about making the world a better place for everyone, and that includes creating a sustainable and ethically managed supply chain," said Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Rogerio Branco, who will serve as a member on the League of Champions. "Relationships like these are crucial in accelerating our work in this space. We're excited to work with other companies that are also committed to creating a positive impact in the world."

Eaton will celebrate the second annual World Sustainable Procurement Day, hosted by SPP, on March 21. The observance day is designed to empower procurement practitioners with the knowledge, awareness of best practices, and practical solutions needed to tackle sustainable procurement challenges today – across all regions, sectors and issues.

Eaton's involvement with SPP further demonstrates the company's commitment to achieving its 2030 Sustainability Goals, which includes reducing Scope 3 emissions throughout its value chain. Learn more at Eaton.com/sustainability.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power – today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005966/en/