Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator Officially Opens New Office in St. Petersburg's Thrive DTSP at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, the #1 startup accelerator in the Southeast US, officially opened its newest office at Thrive DTSP in St. Petersburg, Florida. The March 20th ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by several influential figures, including US Representative Kathy Castor, St. Petersburg City Council Member Lisset Hanewicz, and leaders from the St. Pete EDC, Pinellas County EDC and several others.
US Representative Kathy Castor, St. Petersburg City Councilperson Lisset Hanewicz and Others Help Tampa Bay Wave CEO Linda Olson and Team Celebrate Their St. Petersburg Office at Thrive DTSP
Thrive DTSP is a modern, collaborative office space that provides a variety of work environments for diverse businesses of all sizes and is located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.
Tampa Bay Wave is a nonprofit, zero equity accelerator led by seasoned professionals (many of whom have been entrepreneurs themselves) who help other entrepreneurs get access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow successful technology-based companies. Since its official establishment in February 2011, Tampa Bay Wave has supported nearly 500 tech startups thanks to funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in addition to support from economic development partners such as Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and its many corporate and individual financial supporters.
The addition of the St. Petersburg office, located in the vibrant Thrive DTSP community, expands Tampa Bay Wave's reach and impact, providing more opportunities for entrepreneurs, including existing Thrive members, to get the support they need to launch and grow their companies. Earlier this year, Tampa Bay Wave also held a grand opening marking their 10 year anniversary and brand new corporate headquarters located on Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Tampa. With both offices officially established, Tampa Bay Wave will continue fostering the growth of a thriving startup community in the Tampa Bay region and accelerating Florida’s innovation economy overall.
About Tampa Bay Wave
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 450 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser and Kyle Taylor, founder of The Penny Hoarder, as well as from partners such as A-LIGN, Bank of America, Bellini Better World, DCE Productions, Encore Bank/STi, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, KnowBe4, Kuducom, MacDonald Ventures, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Trenam Law, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is also a member of the GAN network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
About Thrive DTSP
Thrive DTSP is a collaborative coworking community in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. Purposefully-crafted private office suites and shared workspaces range in size to accommodate anybody from a solopreneur to an enterprise team. With a focus on the details, Thrive DTSP helps businesses to focus on growth and provide an environment where businesses can thrive. For more information, visit www.thrivedtsp.com
