Patrick Girondi, Esteemed Musician/Gene Therapy Pioneer, and the Orphan’s Dream Band Release New Album

Pictured above: Orphan’s Final Chapter Cover art by Megan Euker Design by Peppino Barberio Pictured above: Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream performing at Pianos NYC January 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi & The Orphan’s Dream Band have released “Orphan’s Final Chapter.” This is the seventh of Girondi’s “Orphan” albums, all of which tie in his 30-year-long fight to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. “Orphan” is a term used for diseases that are not profitable for governments to research and find treatments for, and as a result are left severely underfunded. Girondi, originally from the South Side of Chicago, is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, author, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT). Girondi’s son was diagnosed in 1993 with Thalassemia, a cousin to Sickle Cell Disease. The Orphan’s Dream band published its first CD, ‘Orphan’s Soul’ in 2004.

While this album’s name hints that it is their last, the cover tells a different story. Girondi is pictured in a coffin in a Catholic funeral milieu, surrounded by religious and political figures. Although in a casket, Girondi is winking an eye. The paradoxical message portends that Girondi is not yet finished. This is all to mimic his legal battle to defend SRT’s scientific achievements thus far against Big Pharma. The cover art is based on an original painting by artist Megan Euker, who is also the Project Manager for San Rocco Therapeutics and Girondi's agent.

SRT has been forced to take Big Pharma to court for patent infringement of intellectual property, and fraud. Big Pharma usually presumes their might and money will get rid of the little guy. When they think they have finally worn him out, Girondi keeps fighting.

In fact, the fifth album, “Orphan’s Return,” was released days before the culmination of Girondi’s 5-year pharmaceutical court battle. As that album’s name hinted, the verdict has allowed Girondi to return to his work of curing rare diseases.

Performing in several countries, Patrick Girondi & The Orphan’s Dream have performed with approximately 100 different musicians worldwide, including international stars, and in January they performed in New York City.

Girondi’s music has been featured in the Award-winning Italian film Focaccia Blues and in Ed Asner, Unscripted, which was directed by Brian Connors. In 2022, Girondi was chosen as one of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People by Best of Los Angeles Award Community.

All of Girondi’s efforts go towards leading the path for a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

“Orphan’s Final Chapter” is available for pre-order at Amazon and will be released March 24, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXS942KK

The album is produced by Farelive.