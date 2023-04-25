Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven Examines AI Systems in Education: HOMEFRONT BATTLEFIELD - FACING THE ENEMY OF THE LACK OF EDUCATION

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In these uncertain times, a lack of education has emerged as a new threat. It has become apparent that the current education system is not adequately preparing students for a future where living and working alongside artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent. This realization was sparked on November 30, 2022, when the world was shaken by the awareness of ChatGPT, an AI language model. The evolution of AI has been ongoing since the late 1950s, and it is now significantly impacting fields such as education, medicine, law, art, music, public relations, marketing, and many others, ultimately replacing human effort. The ongoing evolution of the workforce and its implications for people's career prospects are of paramount concern.

The curriculum for K-12 education in the United States, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training, has been a priority since 2015. However, if the education system fails to add to the curriculum and adequately prepare students for the evolving world of work, there will be a significant deficit in essential skills needed to survive. With the advent of AI and human effort coexisting, thousands of careers are disappearing. The present K-12 curriculum is inadequate for the jobs that are disappearing, necessitating a change in curriculum to include the education needed to develop the skills required to survive in a new world of work.

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven proposes a change in curriculum from STEM to STREAM education. STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Analytical, and Mathematical, and adding Research and Analytical components prepares children for a world of work where creativity, intelligence, and interpretive skills are essential when working with AI. Prompting AI with inputs requires knowing what it takes to prompt AI for the desired outputs, and afterward, it takes skills to interpret the outputs and utilize them appropriately. AI produces writing, music, art, data analysis, diagnoses, images, etc., and humans must have the necessary skills, knowledge, and abilities to interpret the outputs and utilize them appropriately.

The future of work co-existing with AI is undetermined as to it being a threatening one or a way of thriving. In an article written by Sara Brown, Senior News Editor and Writer for MIT Management Sloan School, it was stated “[Machine Learning], This pervasive and powerful form of artificial intelligence is changing every industry.”(https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/machine-learning-explained). However, one thing is certain: AI is here to stay, and it is not going away. With each passing day, there are new and innovative AI applications with the intention of making and selling new technologies. Unfortunately, the job market is also changing by the second, and if education fails to keep up with the skills needed for the upcoming new careers, the situation will become dire.

The current education curriculum must be enhanced to give the next generation what it needs to have the skills for the new world of work. Skills to prompt AI to make the needed outputs and as humans, see what was produced to make decisions, create strategic business actions, enhance and advance technology takes advanced education. To survive in a mixed world of humans and AI, it is necessary to defeat the new enemy of the lack of education and build a bridge from the side we are on today to the side we are facing for tomorrow.