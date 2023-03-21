FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Contact: Emily Cook

207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — The citizens’ initiative petition effort to allow vehicle owners and independent repair shops to access on-board diagnostic systems in vehicles has been found valid, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed today.

The petitions for “An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair” had been in circulation since Oct. 14, 2022. On Jan. 19, 2023, the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions received 10,289 petition forms with 83,252 signatures of voters who support the initiative.

Staff members at the Bureau completed the process of certifying all the petitions and found 74,686 valid signatures, while 8,566 were not valid. A minimum of 67,682 signatures from registered Maine voters was required for citizens’ initiatives submitted following the 2022 gubernatorial election (not less than 10% of the total votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election), thus the petition has been deemed valid by Secretary Bellows. The text of the decision is here.

The initiative for automotive right to repair will now go to the Legislature for consideration, per the provisions of the Maine Constitution. The Legislature can choose to enact the bill as written or to send it forward to a statewide vote in November 2023.



