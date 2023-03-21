Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen announced
In America, all disagreements are solved through boxing. Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen arrives in 2024.SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie game studio ExceptioNULL Games today announced Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen. Fight for honor in a hilarious alternate reality where all problems are solved through boxing.
Billed as a spiritual successor to Nintendo's Punch-Out!! games, Knockout 2 pits the player against the worst of society and the only way out is through fisticuffs. Got cut in line at the grocery store? That's a boxing match. Offended a scam caller? That's a boxing match, too. In fact, all laws, court cases, and skimping out on sandwich toppings are resolved through combat in a world where civil discourse has failed.
Knockout 2 builds upon the exciting gameplay of its predecessor. ExceptioNULL Games once again flings their sharp comedic storytelling in all directions, and no one is safe from the splashback. Knockout 2 leaves behind the electoral politics of the first game and takes on society at large, leading you on a road trip across America and around the world. Mete out pugilistic justice through fast-paced rythm boxing gameplay with tight controls and charming graphics. Tricky opponents are realized with a mix of traditional and modern animation, each with a puzzle to pick apart and solve before expertly playing them like a fiddle.
Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen launches on Steam, Android, and iOS in 2024.
Wishlist on Steam
Game Website
Chat with the developers on Discord
Media Inquiries: support@exceptionullgames.com
Twitter: twitter.com/ExNullGames
Benjamin Ritter
Exceptionull Games
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter