A $50,000,00 Treasure Hunt in the United States "The Hope Chest Treasure Hunt" By Cris and Julie Dotson

The Hope Chest Hunt. A $50,0000 Real Cash 5-state Midwestern Treasure Hunt.

Watch out Indiana Jones and Ready Player One fans. It's time to get up out of those gaming chairs for a real life Treasure Hunt where you could win $50,000.

I created this book to inspire and move people in a few different ways. To get outside, build friendships, memories and to help them through some hard times and let them know that they are not alone.” — Cris P. Dotson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who like gaming, puzzles, adventurous treasure hunting movies and who are smarter than the average bear.

Well, Cris and Julie Dotson would like to challenge those special someone's to find their $50,000 Treasure. They have created a 5-State Treasure hunt inspired by some of Cris's life events and the treasure extraordinaire Forrest Fenn.

Cris has placed 4 tags and 1 capsule within these 5 states: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. To become a treasure hunter they must first go to the website: (https://thehopechesthunt.com/). TheHopeChestHunt.com to purchase a book. While there, they will register and agree to the terms and conditions of the hunt.

Once they purchase and register the book, they will experience this roller coaster ride of illustrations and words.

Towards the back of the book, they'll find a poem of some sorts, Between the clues sprinkled throughout the book and this poem hopefully they can find their way to the first tag. Once they’ve experienced their first adventure and found the tag, they’ll have the first code to email to The Hope Chest. After following the directions on the website from there they’ll receive the 2nd poem that will move them on to their next adventure. There are 4 tags total and as they get these tags and codes they’ll progress until they receive the fifth and final poem that will lead them to the capsule. There are over 100 illustrations and clues throughout the book that will help with finding each and every tag and even the capsule. If they can sequentially make their way through these tags and figure out the location of the capsule, then they must dig it up and follow instructions inside to receive the $50,000.00 cash prize.

Cris explained, “When he wrote this book, he knew there would be two sides of it, first and foremost there is the memoir side of it, which he wrote to inspire and help people through challenging moments in their lives and to let them know they are not alone. The second side of it of course is the treasure hunt. he wanted to get people out of the house to discover a new adventure of new places and history, while making new friends, relationships, and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Cris has several pieces of art in this book and has spent the last four years writing the book and designing the treasure hunt. While Julie assisted her husband in filling in the missing pieces of the puzzle and telling her side of the story. They can visit the website for more information: TheHopeChestHunt.com. The book cost $90.00 and there is a map in the centerfold of it, but they also have 18x24 Maps available too for $20.00 on the website. They’d also like to mention that they have worked with Benchmark Maps the same cardiographers that create the Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt Map located in the Rocky Mountains.

There have been only 7 people find the first tag and every single person has said that it was way more breathtaking and exciting than they expected. They are working with sponsors to bring more prizes and surprises to the hunt just yet. Those who are interested must website today before the Signed First Editions run out and get a Book and a Map so you can start your Treasure Hunt Adventure.