Mötley Crüe announces small batch hot sauce collection in partnership with Hot Shots Distributing

Plug in and crank up the volume with the most notorious hot sauce collection from Mötley Crüe. Five award-winning recipes ranging from Mild to Wild that are sure to Kickstart your Heart! Now, you have to ask yourself: Will you ride with the devil or crash and burn? Mötley Crüe the Most Notorious Hot Sauce Collection

The bad boys of Rock N’ Roll partner with specialty sauce maker to release a fearless and unapologetic tribute to the iconic band.

HIGH POINT, NC, US, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heat seekers and rock 'n' roll fans add some spice to life with "The Most Notorious Hot Sauce Collection" - a fiery tribute to the iconic members of Mötley Crüe. Through a unique collaboration with the band, their licensing agent Global Merchandising Services and the design team at Hot Shots Distributing comes a unique collection featuring five hot sauces: one for each member and a fifth sauce that is sure to be the most notorious of them all. The sauces range from mild to wild, ensuring there is something for every palate and every level of daring.

About the Mötley Crüe Collection:

• Nikki Sixx leads with his Southwest Habanero hot sauce. Made with the fiery Congo Pepper, also known as the Chocolate Habanero, this sauce packs a punch that'll make one feel like rocking out. But don't worry, the bold blend of natural garlic and cumin flavors will keep fans grounded.

• Tommy Lee's Hot Sauce is a bold blend of fresh Trinidad Scorpion Peppers and Scotch Bonnets, balanced with apricot preserves, blueberries, sea salt, garlic, and ginger. This hot sauce offers a heat that drops off just before becoming too uncomfortable, making it perfect for those who want to push their limits without going over the edge.

• Vince Neil's Caribbean-style hot sauce is a fresh and fruity blend of pineapples, habaneros, and jalapenos that transports taste buds to a tropical paradise. The sauce also includes a touch of lime juice and garlic to balance out the sweetness and add a tangy kick.

• Mick Mars' Red Jalapeno Hot Sauce strikes the perfect balance between heat and flavor. It's the mildest of the collection, but don't be fooled - it still packs a punch. Mick's sauce features vibrant red Jalapeño peppers, tangy apple cider vinegar, and a unique blend of mustard seed, celery seed, and turmeric, creating a subtle and complex flavor.

• The Most Notorious Hot Sauce is not for the faint of heart - this sauce is the ultimate tribute to the bad boys of Rock N’ Roll. With a fiery blend of habanero and garlic, it packs a serious punch that will leave taste buds begging for more and it's the perfect way to add some edge and spice to a favorite dish. Get ready to unleash the inner rockstar within every bite!

"We wanted to create a hot sauce collection that embodied the rock 'n' roll spirit of Mötley Crüe," said Matthew Heald, the creator of the collection. "These sauces are a tribute to the band's fearless attitude and unapologetic style, and we're excited to share them with the world."

The Mötley Crüe Hot Sauce Collection is available https://unitedsauces.com/pages/motley-crue-hot-sauce

About Mötley Crüe:

MÖTLEY CRÜE is The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet—Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums), and Mick Mars (guitars)— has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40 years.

They've accumulated worldwide album sales exceeding 100m, 7 platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 4 New York Times best-sellers and even landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With utmost success from their biopic, The Dirt on Netflix and its soundtrack, the band landed another #1 album on iTunes and Top 10 worldwide with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums on the charts. Its massive global success saw Mötley Crüe's popularity rush to new highs, catapulting the band's music back to the top of the worldwide charts with the younger 18-44 demographic now representing 64% of the band's fanbase.

In the six months following the release of THE DIRT, Mötley Crüe has celebrated a meteoric rise of almost 350% increase in streams of their music across all streaming platforms. Known for their iconic live performances, they've sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's, Crüecifly-Drum-Rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's Flame-Throwing-Bass. Mötley Crüe continues touring the world with John 5 on guitar as they push the visual limits of live performance. Catch Mötley Crüe live on The World Tour with Def Leppard this year. For more info go to www.motley.com.

About Global Merchandising:

Global Merchandising Services are a music artist, celebrity, and brand merchandise company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with best-in-class design, product development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer sales. Global executes and delivers business through all channels of retail distribution, live events, web stores, pop-up stores, brand origination and development, sponsorship, endorsements, and third-party licensing. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs for its clients. Winner of 7 Licensing Industry Awards, from best celebrity license programs to product awards, acknowledging Global’s expertise and ability to deliver on a worldwide basis for its clients.

About Hot Shots Distributing

Hot Shots Distributing is a premier distributor of premium hot sauces and spicy foods, serving customers globally with our diverse range of products. Hot Shots specializes in crafting unique and bold flavors in custom packaging. Hot Shots' products cater to a variety of industries, from retail and hospitality to foodservice and private labeling. As a trusted leader in the industry, Hot Shots takes pride in providing unparalleled quality and exceptional service to customers around the world. For more info go to www.hotshots.inc.