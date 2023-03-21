Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP, Annur Sumar to Speak at CoSN National Conference 2023
Annur Sumar, Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP will present on How To Build Cloud Powered Career & Technical Education Labs for Digital Equity and AccessibilityDALLAS , TX, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP Annur Sumar will present at one of the nation's largest and most prominent education conferences CoSN (Consortium for School Networking), taking place this week in Austin, Texas. CoSN is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders. It provides thought leadership resources and best practices to help school leaders succeed in digital transformation. CoSN represents over 13 million students in various school districts nationwide and exemplifies itself as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education.
Sumar will discuss the importance of Career Technical Education readiness and what it takes to overcome digital equity challenges for low-income students and families. The session will walk through real world examples of how some of the largest school districts across in the nation are empowering students to connect to Cloud Powered Labs with low-end devices.
Annur Sumar is a twelve-time recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award in Cloud and Data Center Technologies. This designation is awarded by Microsoft to technology leaders that demonstrate deep technical expertise and passionately share their knowledge with the community at large.
About Cloud Unity
Cloud Unity is a top tier Microsoft Gold Partner in the areas of Cloud and Data Center Modernization, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cybersecurity, Modern Device and Identity Management, Cloud VDI and App Modernization. As a leading Microsoft Golder Partner with some of the brightest technology architects in the industry, Cloud Unity strives to empower people through process and technology improvements. Cloud Unity's innovative and outcome driven consulting approach has helped numerous large K-12 school districts across the nation reach new heights.
To learn more about how Cloud Unity can help your organization, contact Cloud Unity at:
Cloud Unity Support Team
Cloud Unity
+1 214-210-2008
k12@cloudunity.com