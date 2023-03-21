HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.5.0 New Release: Enhance Video More Efficiently

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw recently released HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.5.0. The latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer will make the process of enhancing videos smoother. One of the new features is that once the program accidentally crashes, you can continue the process directly after restarting the program. It is also worth mentioning that after this update, you can save the preview record when you using the program.

In addition to the above, the latest version also fixes some known issues. So this latest version will definitely amaze you.

Let's find out the exciting features of the Update for HitPaw Video Enhancer:

Automatically Recover Progress

No matter what software we use, we always encounter such problems, the program may crash whether it is because of network fluctuation or hardware problems. We can't avoid such problems, but we can provide the best experience when you try our AI video enhancer tool. HitPaw Video Enhancer supports restoring your original video enhancement process after the program crashes so that you can continue enhancing directly from where you left off.

Choose Actions After The Video Enhancement

Sometimes you will need the enhancement task finished automatically by HitPaw Video Enhancer and you have other things to be busy at. Don't want to waste any more electricity? Here's the solution, the latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer enables you to choose actions. After your video-enhancing task is automatically completed, we provide the below options for you to choose from: shut down the computer, hibernate the computer, exit the program, or do nothing.

If your computer has equipped with multiple graphics cards, the previous versions of HitPaw Video Enhancer will select the most suitable one to run the video enhancing task automatically. With the release of this new version, you can now choose whether to run the task with CPU or GPU to get the most effective results your wish.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Enhancer is now compatible with Windows for 11/10 64-bit and MacOS Monterey. The Windows Version pricing starts from $42.99 per month, $99.99 per year, and $349.99 for the lifetime.

For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/hitpaw-video-enhancer.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

