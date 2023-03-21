Sierra College Theatre Arts Department Presents Arthur Miller's The Crucible with Live Performances March 24 through April 16 in Rocklin

Sierra College Theatre Arts Department announces its spring production of The Crucible directed by Scott Adams. Members of the community are invited to attend one of the nine performances in the Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.

Performance dates and times:

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. (director's discussion at 5:00 p.m., Q&A with cast and crew after the show)

Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. (closing matinee)

STORY: This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.

The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant girl who maliciously causes the wife's arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie—and it is here that the monstrous course of deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. "A powerful drama." —NY Times. "Strongly written." —NY Daily News.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets are $17 general, $15 Seniors, $7 students; available online from On the Stage at our.show/sierracollege/thecrucible (processing fees apply). Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before curtain time in the lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.

Venue: The Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Call (916) 660-8036 for more information.

