Floriexpo announces expanded Advisory Board and Education Program for 2023 event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floriexpo, the largest high-volume B2B floral exposition in North America on Thursday announced exciting additions to its already robust Advisory Board. Made up of leading figures from all corners of the floral industry, the Board will advise event organizers on all aspects of the Expo including the re-launched education program, event schedules and special events and the future growth of Floriexpo.

"Just having the ability to consult with such an incredibly important group of professionals who truly have their finger on the pulse of the floral industry is absolutely game-changing," said Floriexpo Event Director and Group Vice President Bob Callahan. "They represent a diverse cross section of our critical attendee and exhibitor audience and have already proven to be invaluable in helping us define what Floriexpo looks like this year and in the future. We are so incredibly fortunate that they have agreed to come on board!" he continued.

The Floriexpo Advisory Board includes:

John Agnew - Global Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market

Kim Boin- Sales Account Manager, Bayview Flowers Ltd.

Joseph Farrell – President, BloomQuest, LLC

Maria Fernandes - National Category Merchant - Floral & Garden Centre, Sobey's

Jennie Garbarek - Floral Merchandising Manager - SpartanNash

Bradley Gaines – Director of Floral, United Family

Pieter Landman – President, Blooming Vision

Kristen Lares - Floral Director, Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres

Lisa Letch - Floral Sales Manager, Shaw's / Star Market

Kristina Mangold – Senior Buyer, Produce and Floral, Target

Joep Paternostre - CEO, Founder, Bloomaker USA Inc

At the 2023 event Floriexpo will unite floral category vendors with mass market floral buyers from supermarkets, chain stores, wholesale florist distributors, online retailers, retail florists and more. On May 31st, the event will present an exclusive Pre-Conference Day designed for mid and high-volume buyers, category managers and merchandisers across all segments of the floral industry as well as a myriad of opportunities for professional coaching and development for all attendees throughout the duration of the show.

Returning in 2023 will be the thrilling Iron Designer Competition and fan favorite Flower Naming Ceremony in addition to newly added events including an opening night Poolside Soiree and Flori After Dark Party on Day 2.

"We are hyper committed to making Floriexpo a can't miss event that hits all the marks, from best in class education, to unparalleled networking to out of the box, experiential parties and special events," said Callahan. "We can't wait to welcome everyone to beautiful Fort Lauderdale."

About Floriexpo:

Floriexpo is North America's largest business-to-business trade show for the floral industry, uniting mass market retail buyers, florists, suppliers, media, and other industry professionals. The annual event is produced by Diversified Communications, an international media company that produces over 100 events around the globe serving a number of industries.

