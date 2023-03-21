Magic Eden Launches Bitcoin Marketplace for Digital Artifacts

After a recent expansion to Ethereum and Polyon, Magic Plan continues cross-chain efforts with launch of digital artifact marketplace for Bitcoin ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced the launch of a Bitcoin marketplace for digital artifacts. As the only fully audited marketplace in the Bitcoin Ordinals ecosystem to date, it will feature an industry-leading user experience and interface that provides collectors with a familiar trading experience.

With over 400,000 Inscriptions - or digital artifacts - created on Bitcoin, the ecosystem has become the latest destination for collectors to explore digital art. Ranging from images to audio clips, these digital artifacts are securely inscribed on the blockchain and tied to its smallest unit, a Satoshi. Infrastructure is currently being built to support Bitcoin Inscriptions, with wallets and explorers developing support daily.

Magic Eden's Bitcoin marketplace is the only fully audited platform in the ecosystem and is completely permissionless, making it a secure option for trading. Two non-custodial wallets, Hiro and Xverse, will be integrated to allow users to process transactions that mimic a Phantom -like experience, featuring efficient listing, delisting, buying, selling, and facilitation of transactions.

At its launch, Magic Eden will be partnering with 13 leading collections, including Taproot Wizards, Inscribed Pepes and Bitcoin Bandits. Collections within the marketplace will be subject to exemplary filtering, allowing collectors to see artifact information, including Ordinal rarity, age, name, inscription numbers, and more. As the marketplace matures, the team plans to continue updating the platform to create a more advanced and built out experience.

Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden, commented on today's news: "Adding a Bitcoin marketplace is really exciting for our team, considering it is the grandfather of all blockchains and we are all passionate about blockchain. Bitcoin Ordinals bring a whole new dimension into the universe of NFTs. On Bitcoin, all media that is uploaded onto the chain cannot be changed or removed. This simplicity is embraced by many creators who want to create true collectibles that are inscribed onto the chain. We're excited to bring our winning marketplace user experience we've developed over the last year and a half to Bitcoin."

Since Magic Eden's entry into the market in 2021, the company has supported the NFT communities on Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon with the most user-friendly experience for collectors and traders alike. With analytical features and a loyalty program to supply users with key benefits like lower marketplace fees, the platform has held a unique place in the market. Its Launchpad offering is also trusted by hundreds of creators to bring their collections to life and grow their communities through marketing and market strategy support.

