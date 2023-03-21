Manchin Announces $748K for NASA Research at West Virginia University

March 21, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $748,564 from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) for a three-year research initiative at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will be used to implement the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will integrate research, education and workforce development to support critical technological and scientific advancements.

“West Virginia has a long history of space exploration, from Katherine Johnson to the Rocket Boys, and West Virginia University is continuing that legacy today. I’m pleased NASA is investing more than $748K to support our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with innovative research programs to advance our understanding of space and technology,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support scientific research across the Mountain State.”





The NASA EPSCoR Grant Program provides funding to educational institutions across the country to support vital scientific and technical research. The projects focus on a range of high-priority research needs, including deep space exploration, sustainable manufacturing in space, and advancements in technology and science that will also benefit humanity here on Earth.