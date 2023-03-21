Weed On Wheels™️ Launches Innovative Cannabis Delivery App, Revolutionizing The Cannabis Industry
Weed On Wheels™️, a cannabis delivery app, is pleased to announce its launch in Oregon.
Weed On Wheels™️ Cannabis Delivery The Uber Eats Of The Cannabis Industry”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed On Wheels™️, a cannabis delivery app, is pleased to announce its launch in Oregon. The app is designed to make ordering cannabis as easy as ordering food from Uber Eats. Customers can now order from their favorite dispensaries and have their products delivered directly to their doorstep.
With the rise of cannabis legalization across the United States, more states are now allowing for cannabis delivery.
Weed On Wheels™️ seeks to partner with every medical or recreational dispensary located in states that allow cannabis delivery, providing customers with a wide selection of products to choose from.
"We are thrilled to introduce Weed On Wheels™️ to the people of Oregon," said the company's founder. "Our goal is to make it easy for people to access quality cannabis products in a way that is convenient and safe."
Weed On Wheels™️'s innovative platform allows customers to easily browse products, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time. The app provides users with a seamless experience, ensuring that they receive their products quickly and efficiently.
"We believe that cannabis delivery is the future," said the founder. "We want to make sure that everyone has access to the products they need, regardless of their location."
Weed On Wheels™️ is currently seeking to partner with dispensaries across the country, providing them with a new way to reach customers and expand their businesses. The company is dedicated to providing a safe and reliable service, with all drivers undergoing rigorous background checks and training.
For more information, or to download the Weed On Wheels™️ app, please visit https://www.weedonwheelsapp.com or check out our YouTube video https://youtu.be/fHTdfd_sLFk
About Weed On Wheels™️
Weed On Wheels™️ is a cannabis delivery app founded in Portland, Oregon. The app allows customers to browse products, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time. Weed On Wheels™️ is committed to providing a safe and reliable service. The company seeks to partner with dispensaries across the United States, providing them with a new way to reach customers, make more money, and expand their businesses.
