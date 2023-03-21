HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

PONVORY (ponesimod)

(Pon-VOR-ee)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Approval date: 03/18/2021

What is the drug for?

PONVORY is a prescription medicine that is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

In relapsing forms of MS, patients have episodes of worsening function (relapses) followed by recovery periods. Patients can also experience an increase in the underlying disability, particularly as the disease progresses.

How is this drug used?

PONVORY is provided as a 14-day starter pack of tablets. The dose must be slowly increased over the first two weeks. PONVORY is then taken once daily at a dose of 20 mg starting on Day 15.

What are the benefits of this drug?

PONVORY was better in reducing the risk of disease relapse in comparison to teriflunomide, a product approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The table below summarizes efficacy results for the evaluated patients from Trial 1. The primary endpoint was the annualized relapse rate (ARR). Additional outcome measures included: 1) the number of new or enlarging MRI T2 hyperintense lesions per year, 2) the number of MRI T1 Gadolinium-enhancing lesions at scheduled study visits, and 3)Disability progression defined as 1.5 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score of 0, 1.0 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score of 1.0 to 5.0, or 0.5 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score at least 5.5 confirmed 3 months later. The number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety. Table1: Clinical and MRI Endpoints from Trial 1 Endpoints PONVORY 20 mg

N =567 Teriflunomide 14 mg

N =566 Clinical Endpoints Annualized Relapse Ratea 0.202 0.290 Relative reduction 30.5% (p=0.0003) Percentage of patients without relapseb 70.7% 60.6% Proportion of Patients with 3-month Confirmed Disability Progressionc 10.8% 13.2% Hazard Ratiod 0.83 (p=0.29)e MRI Endpointsb, f Mean number of new or enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions per year 1.40 3.16 Relative reduction 55.7% (p <.0001) Mean number of T1 Gd-enhancing lesions per MRI 0.18 0.43 Relative reduction 58.5% (p <.0001) Source: PONVORY Prescribing Information

a Defined as confirmed relapses per year through the study period (Negative binomial regression model with stratification variables (EDSS ≤ 3.5 versus EDSS > 3.5; non-steroid treatment for MS within last 2 years prior to randomization [Yes/No]) and the number of relapses in the year prior to study entry (≤1, ≥2) as covariates)

b Over the study period of approximately 108 weeks

c Disability progression defined as 1.5 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score of 0, 1.0 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score of 1.0 to 5.0, or 0.5 point increase in EDSS for patients with a baseline EDSS score at least 5.5 confirmed 3 months later. Proportion of patients with 3 month confirmed disability progression refers to Kaplan-Meier estimates at Week 108.

d Defined as time to 3 months confirmed disability progression through the study period (Stratified Cox proportional hazard model, p-value based on the stratified log rank test)

e Not statistically significant

f Cumulative number of combined unique active lesions (CUALs), defined as new or enlarging T2 lesions or Gd enhancing T1 lesions (without double counting), mean lesions per year were 1.41 on PONVORY 20 mg (N=539), and 3.16 on teriflunomide 14 mg (N=536), a relative reduction of 56% (p<0.0001).

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : PONVORY worked similarly in males and females

: PONVORY worked similarly in males and females Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how well PONVORY worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how well PONVORY worked among races could not be determined. Age: PONVORY worked similarly in patients below and above 40 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? The table below summarizes efficacy results by age and sex from Trial 1. Analysis by race was not performed because almost all patients were White. Table 2: Subgroup Analysis of ARR by Sex and Age PONVORY 20 mg

(n=567) Teriflunomide 14 mg

(n=566) % ARR reduction Age < 40 years 0.236 0.335 29.6% ≥ 40 years 0.184 0.255 27.8% Sex Female 0.211 0.305 30.8% Male 0.226 0.298 24.2% Source: FDA Review

What are the possible side effects?

PONVORY may cause serious side effects including life threatening infections, decreased heart rate, liver injury, increased blood pressure, decreased lung function, and build-up of fluid in the back of the eye (macular edema).

The most common side effects of PONVORY are upper respiratory infections, increased liver enzymes, and high blood pressure.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? The table below summarizes adverse reactions in patients with relapsing forms of MS in the clinical trial. Number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety. Table 3: Adverse Reactions with an Incidence of at Least 2% of PONVORY Treated Patients and at a Higher Rate Than in Patients Receiving Teriflunomide 14 mg in Trial 1 Adverse Reaction PONVORY 20 mg

N=565

(%) Teriflunomide 14 mg

N=566

(%) Upper respiratory infection a 37 34 Hepatic transaminase elevation b 23 12 Hypertension c 10 9 Urinary tract infection 6 5 Dyspnea 5 1 Dizziness 5 3 Cough 4 2 Pain in extremity 4 3 Somnolence 3 2 Pyrexia 2 1 C-reactive protein increased 2 1 Hypercholesterolemia 2 1 Vertigo 2 1 Source: Ponvory Prescribing Information

a Includes the following terms: nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, respiratory tract infection viral, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tracheitis, and laryngitis.

b Includes the following terms: alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, hepatic enzyme increased, and transaminases increased.

c Includes the following terms: hypertension, hypertensive crisis, blood pressure increased, blood pressure systolic increased, and blood pressure diastolic increased.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients below and above 40 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? The tables below summarize the occurrence of the most common adverse events in PONVORY-treated patients by sex and age subgroups. Analysis by race was not performed because almost all patients were White. Presented data are from the safety population that includes PONVORY-treated patients from Trial 1. Table 4: Common Adverse Events by Sex in Patients Treated with PONVORY in Trial 1 Adverse Reactions Female

n=363 Male

N=202 Nasopharyngitis 107 63 Alanine aminotransferase increased 91 73 Headache 75 24 Upper respiratory tract infection 61 31 Nausea 45 8 Hypertension 37 13 Back pain 28 12 Urinary tract infection 37 3 Aspartate aminotransferase increased 22 16 Fatigue 28 10 Oral herpes 34 3 Dyspnea 20 15 Dizziness 27 6 Bronchitis 19 13 Respiratory tract infection viral 19 12 Influenza 12 15 Hepatic enzyme increased 11 15 Cough 14 10 Depression 14 9 Pain in extremity 17 6 Abdominal pain upper 12 10 Diarrhea 17 4 Respiratory tract infection 16 4 Alopecia 17 2 Hyperkalemia 9 10 Anxiety 14 4 Arthralgia 10 8 Somnolence 11 7 Constipation 10 7 Hypoesthesia 13 4 Paresthesia 13 4 Pharyngitis 12 5 Herpes zoster 12 4 Anemia 15 0 Hypercholesterolemia 9 6 Rhinitis 11 4 Dyspepsia 6 8 Abdominal pain 10 3 Gastroenteritis 10 3 Vertigo 12 1 Viral infection 7 6 Vomiting 10 3 Asthenia 6 6 C-reactive protein increased 6 6 Pyrexia 8 4 Transaminases increased 6 6 Viral upper respiratory tract infection 7 5 Fall 7 4 Insomnia 6 5 Musculoskeletal pain 6 5 Sinusitis 9 2 Tonsillitis 6 5 Blood pressure increased 8 2 Lymphopenia 10 0 Source: FDA Review Table 5: Common Adverse Events by Age Group in Patients Treated with PONVORY in Trial 1 Adverse Reactions Age < 40

n=349 Age ≥ 40

N=216 Nasopharyngitis 125 45 Alanine aminotransferase increased 122 42 Headache 50 49 Upper respiratory tract infection 51 41 Nausea 36 17 Hypertension 19 31 Back pain 22 18 Urinary tract infection 18 22 Aspartate aminotransferase increased 25 13 Fatigue 27 11 Oral herpes 32 5 Dyspnea 23 12 Dizziness 17 16 Bronchitis 25 7 Respiratory tract infection viral 21 10 Influenza 18 9 Hepatic enzyme increased 10 16 Cough 14 10 Depression 13 10 Pain in extremity 8 15 Abdominal pain upper 15 7 Diarrhea 6 15 Respiratory tract infection 10 10 Alopecia 13 6 Hyperkalemia 13 6 Anxiety 8 10 Arthralgia 9 9 Somnolence 14 4 Constipation 9 8 Hypoesthesia 8 9 Paresthesia 9 8 Pharyngitis 10 7 Herpes zoster 10 6 Anemia 10 5 Hypercholesterolemia 9 6 Rhinitis 13 2 Source: FDA Review

WHO WAS IN THE CLINICAL TRIALS?

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved PONVORY based on evidence from a clinical trial (Trial 1/ NCT02425644) of 1133 patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The trial was conducted at 162 sites in 28 countries in North America, Europe, Mexico, Israel, and Turkey.

Figure 1 summarizes how many men and women were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PONVORY.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Efficacy Population)

Source: FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PONVORY.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Efficacy Population)

Source: FDA Review

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Efficacy Population)

Source: FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? The table below summarizes the demographics of the safety population in Trial 1. Table 6: Demographics of Patients in Trial 1 Demographic Parameter Ponesimod 20 mg

n=567 Teriflunomide 14 mg

n=566 Age (years)2 Mean (SD) 36.7 (8.7) 36.8 (8.7) Median 36 37 Min, Max 18, 55 18, 55 ≤40 years 372 (65.8%) 365 (64.5%) > 40 193 (34.2%) 201 (35.5%) Sex Female 363 (64.2%) 372 (65.7%) Male 202 (35.8%) 194 (34.3%) Race White 549 (97.2%) 553 (97.7%) Black or African 3 (0.5%) 2 (0.4%) Unknown / Other 13 (2.3%) 11 (1.9%) Ethnicity Not Hispanic or Latino 524 (92.7%) 528 (93.2%) Hispanic or Latino 27 (4.8%) 23 (4.1%) Not reported / Unknown 14 (2.5%) 15 (2.7%) Sopurce: FDA Review

How were the trials designed?

The benefits and side effects of PONVORY were evaluated in a clinical trial of patients with relapsing forms of MS. Patients received PONVORY or comparator for up 2 years. Neither the patients nor the health care providers knew which treatment was being given until the trials were completed.

The benefit of PONVORY was evaluated based on the percentage of patients who experienced reduction in disease relapse in comparison to patients treated with teriflunomide.

How were the trials designed? The safety and efficacy of PONVORY were established in a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active comparator-controlled clinical trial. The trial included patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Patients were randomized to receive either PONVORY 20 mg given orally once daily, beginning with a dose titration, or teriflunomide, 14 mg given orally daily. Patients in Trial 1 were treated for 2 years. The primary endpoint was the annualized relapse rate (ARR) during the treatment period. Key secondary endpoints include the change in MS fatigue (as measured by the Fatigue Severity Impact Scale – Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis [FSIQ-RMS]), an MRI metric (combined unique active lesions [CUAL]) which included new T1 Gadlinium-enhancing lesions and new/enlarging T2 lesions, and confirmed disability accumulation (CDA) at 3 and at 6 months.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

