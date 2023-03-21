VIBE Anesthesia Launch - Opportunities for CRNAs, Surgeons, Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Center Administrators
The Founders of VIBE Anesthesia, an innovative Michigan-based company, reveal their vision to shape the future of anesthesia.ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIBE Anesthesia launches to provide exemplary patient centered care in Metro Detroit.
This new CRNA led and driven company will implement the change CRNAs have been waiting for - a voice and a seat at the table. With opportunities for both leadership and ownership, CRNAs can now share in the success of the company they help build. In empowering CRNAs, VIBE Anesthesia is better able to serve its partnerships with surgeons and administrators, therefore creating the best patient experience.
The VIBE Anesthesia Difference:
“We are challenging the status quo in our industry to place value within the CRNA.” – VIBE Anesthesia Founders
VIBE Anesthesia is founded on promoting leadership autonomy and financial security for their CRNA employees. With CRNA representation in every level of company leadership, VIBE Anesthesia promotes their CRNA run clinical governance board responsible for driving company decision making. The financial benefits include profit sharing for every CRNA joining the team, as well as potential company ownership for the leaders who exemplify the company vision. VIBE Anesthesia has strategically partnered with their shareholders to provide the operational and financial support in providing quality patient care.
“We believe our unique company model will lead to CRNA recruitment and retention further strengthening our partnerships with surgeons and administrators.” – VIBE Anesthesia Founders
To learn more about VIBE Anesthesia, please visit: www.vibeanesthesia.com or contact Cari Turman at 734.263.2258 or info@vibeanes.net.
