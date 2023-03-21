2024 Winter Outlook: United States – Canada - Europe

Winter Weather Outlooks - Climate Change Predictions and Hurricane Predictions - Powered by ClimtePulse Technology Senior Meteorologist - Climatologist

Winter Weather Beginning to Revert Back to Pre-1982 Weather Patterns Around The World – Winters Will Become Colder - Longer Lasting and more severe.

Will the upcoming winter of 2023-24 be a repeat of this past winter – or even more severe and widespread across the United States, Canada, and Europe?” — Professor David Dilley

TAMPA/OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalWeatherOscillations.com (GWO) and GlobalWeatherCycles.com - has released their 2023-24 winter outlook prepared by GWO’s senior research scientist – Professor David Dilley. The full 2023-24 winter outlook and discussion for the United States – Canada – Alaska and Europe is available on GlobalWeatherCycles.com and GlobalWeatherOscillations.com web sites.As predicted by Professor Dilley, the past winter of 2023 across Europe was relatively mild, but on the cusp for dangerous cold beginning in the very near future in Europe. As expected and predicted, it was a different story in the United States and Canada with temperatures fluctuating up and down from cold to mild as expected – and brief record cold not seen in 50-years in New England and some other areas of North America. There were several blizzard conditions and areas of heavy snow not seen in quite some time from the mid-west and upper mid-west into the Great Lakes Region to New England. Snowfall in the Buffalo New York regions was one of the snowiest winters on record, and in California - the snow pack is very close to the record set in 1983.Will the upcoming winter of 2023-24 be a repeat of this past winter – or even more severe and widespread across the United States, Canada, and Europe? Professor Dilley of GWO says “there are several primary factors that will likely revert the weather patterns back to pre-1982, a period that was colder and stormier than the past 30-years.The driving mechanics for the 2023-24 winter hinge on three major factors. The North Pacific Ocean water temperature that has cycles alternating between cool and warm phases approximately every 30 to 42-years. The current warm water phase cycle has been in place during the past 42-years – and is now transitioning to a cool ocean water temperature phase that will likely continue for the next 30-years. This transition began off the West Coast of the United States and British Columbia Canada in February of 2023 and changed the weather pattern across North America during February and March - with California and the West Coast of the United States experiencing stormy conditions - flooding and near record snowfall - and the end to the California drought. This also brought more snow to the northern tier of the United States all the way east to New England.The other factors that will influence the upcoming 2023-24 winter are - an expected major change on how El Niño events influence weather patterns in conjunction with Pacific Ocean Cool Water Phases, the onset of a 230-year ClimatePulse cycle that also influence weather patterns and has been instrumental in building the coldest air in 20 years or more across Canada and the Central Arctic into Greenland during the past 4-years. During this period, the Antarctic experienced its coldest winter on record in 2021, and then the Arctic had its coldest spring and summer on record during 2022. Then came the erratic winter of 2023 across North America with record cold not seen since the 1960s in some locations – although it was brief.Find out what is in store for the 2023-25 winter with Professor Dilley’s full winter outlook and discussion for the United States – Canada – Alaska and Europe is available on GlobalWeatherCycles.com and GlobalWeatherOscillations.com web sites.

