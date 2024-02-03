2025 Winter Outlook – United States and Canada

Winter Weather Outlooks - Climate Change Predictions and Hurricane Predictions - Powered by ClimtePulse Technology Shows warm Equatorial Pacific Ocean water temperatures - in the warm phase El Niño (left), and cold ocean water in the cold La Niña phase. Courtesy Woods Hole Oceanic Institute Shows atmospheric steering currents during a La Niña event (left) and El Niña (right)

La Niña event and a ClimatePulse Cycle will be instrumental in changing weather patterns across much of North America and Europe.

Yes, we have a global warming cycle in place that reached its optimum peak in 2024 and is now about to turn in another direction – just like the El Niño flipping over to a La Niña event” — Professor David Dilley