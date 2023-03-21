Squaremouth Travel Insurance Announces New CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squaremouth.com, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupa Mehta as Chief Executive Officer.

Rupa joins the Squaremouth team with over 16 years leadership experience, during which she excelled in corporate strategy, partnerships and operations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Most recently, Rupa successfully led and grew marketplace businesses within Angi and Groupon.

"Squaremouth's impressive product capabilities and customer-led approach make them uniquely positioned to capture tremendous growth opportunities within the travel space," said Rupa Mehta. "I am thrilled to be joining the team."

Squaremouth hosts the largest portfolio of travel insurance providers and products in the US market, with over 3 million travelers insured. Founded in 2003, the bootstrapped company has grown to become the leading travel insurance aggregator in the US market.

Rupa joins Squaremouth after successfully leading groups in similar entrepreneurial cultures. She will be responsible for guiding and overseeing the company's strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and building upon Squaremouth's award-winning employee and customer-centric culture.

"We believe comparison shopping will continue to guide consumer behavior. Our breadth of insurance offerings, commitment to a seamless user experience, and award-winning support have placed us at the forefront of our industry," said Matt Outten, CIO and co-founder of Squaremouth. "Rupa's proven experience in marketplace environments make her an exciting and complementary addition to our leadership team. As we celebrate 20 years in business, we look forward to continued success under her guidance."

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine , award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

