DieWebAG© - SEO Trends for 2023 - Interview Jörg Strömsdörfer
DieWebAG© owner Jörg Strömsdörfer talks about SEO trends for 2023 and emphasizes that Google aims to provide the best results to users.COLOGNE, GERMANY, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technical aspects of search engine optimization, abbreviated as SEO, are constantly changing. What was current in SEO trends in the last few years may no longer be important in this year 2023. It is therefore all the more important to stay up to date and follow the latest trends. For this reason, we will introduce the 8 most important SEO trends in this article that are relevant in 2023.
DieWebAG© (https://www.diewebag.de/) owner Jörg Strömsdörfer talks about SEO trends for 2023 and emphasizes that Google aims to provide the best results to users. To achieve the best possible results for a website, it is important to stay informed about the latest trends. Among the eight trends mentioned, optimizing rich snippets, creating video content, E-A-T score, and mobile optimization are particularly relevant. Especially in areas where a recommendation can have negative consequences, E-A-T factors are important for websites. To improve a website's ranking, statements should always be supported by facts and statistics and reference reputable websites.
Compared to 2022, there are no revolutionary new approaches in the SEO trends for 2023. However, it is important to focus even more specifically on certain aspects, such as optimizing for mobile devices or improving user experience.
Ultimately, it is a combination of various factors that leads to a good ranking in search engines. Therefore, it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and optimize your website when necessary. By doing so, you can climb to the top of Google's search results.
Jörg Strömsdörfer
DieWebAG©
