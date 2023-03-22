Tlaxcala, one of the less-known cities in Mexico that is well worth visiting
Culture, architecture, art, heritage, tradition and gastronomy are some of the elements that attract visitors to Tlaxcala.TLAXCALA, MEXICO, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Tlaxcala is a trip to learn about the origin of miscegenation in Mexico, live traditional experiences and cultural movements of Mexico with a rich historical heritage, gastronomy and mainly the warmth of its inhabitants.
Tlaxcala, the capital city of the state with the same name, is the smallest state of the 32 that integrates Mexico; it is located in the center of the country, a road trip of just 1 hour and 45 minutes from Mexico City and 40 minutes from the city of Puebla, both cities with direct flights from different cities in the United States, which is why today in addition to its attractions, is promoted as one of the cities that are worth visiting in Mexico.
In the tourist and historical context, it has extensive cultural and architectural wealth, since Tlaxcala was founded in the 16th century, and is one of the first cities established as territories of the Spanish empire in North America (New Spain); currently, in the central area of the city, it preserves one of the first Catholic temples built on the continent: the Franciscan Convent and Cathedral Complex of Our Lady of the Assumption, which since 2021, was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
When visiting this destination, a mandatory stop is the Government Palace, one of the most important works of Mexican muralism (an artistic movement that began to consolidate 100 years ago and distinguished the country worldwide). The murals in the palace are unique not only because of their large dimensions that cover more than 450 square meters and exalt, as its name indicates: "The History of Tlaxcala through the ages and its contribution to the Mexican", a masterpiece by the local artist and last muralist of the 20th century Desiderio Hernández Xochitiotzin, who was a student of Diego Rivera and participated in social gatherings with Frida Kahlo.
In terms of gastronomy, Tlaxcala, which in the Nahuatl language means place of tortillas or corn, offers different traditional indigenous dishes such as quesadillas, tamales, cornbread and mole, among many more options, but mainly it claims to be the place where the authentic “taco de canasta” was born, specifically in the municipality of San Vicente Xiloxochitla. This easy-to-prepare taco can now be found in practically the entire country.
