Lac Vieux Desert is Latest Tribe to Join Bingo Treasures Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- VKGS LLC (“Video King”) and Parlay Games, Inc. are pleased to announce that the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Public Enterprise and Finance Commission (Lac Vieux Desert), has become the latest Indian Gaming Enterprise to enter into a Managed Services Agreement to participate in the launch of Bingo Treasures . Lac Vieux Desert operates a beautiful destination resort near Watersmeet, Michigan, which includes the Northern Waters Casino, the Dancing Eagles Hotel, and the Lac Vieux Desert Golf Course, all nestled into the beautiful Ottawa National Forest. Guests get to enjoy all the amenities of a first-class Casino/Resort/Golf Course while also experiencing beautiful scenery, lakes, wildlife and outdoor activities of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Lac Vieux Desert becomes the fourth founding member tribe, joining Jamul Casino, Prairie Band Casino, and Soaring Eagle Casino.
“Getting this partnership done with Lac Vieux Desert, is exciting said Rusty Morin, Vice President of Video King. “Chairman James Williams, Jr. and his team at Northern Waters Casino, became interested in Bingo Treasures during our sales launch of the product last summer. We were able to expose the concept of the Bingo Treasures game to many of the Upper Midwest tribal leaders that played in the Chairman’s Open golf tournament in June 2022, that is held annually at the Lac Vieux Desert Golf Course. For this initial opportunity that helped kickstart the Game and started to help build the network of participating tribes, Video King and Parlay Games will be forever grateful to Chairman Williams, and why the signing of Lac Vieux Desert is extra special”, said Morin.
Lac Vieux Desert Chairman James Williams, Jr. said “when we learned that Video King’s Bingo Treasures linked Class II bingo game would have weekly multi-million dollar prizes, and was being created exclusively for the US Indian Tribes to offer from our lands, we knew that this was something we wanted to bring to our properties. In addition, the fact that the live weekly ball draw will be conducted from different tribal properties, is another aspect of the game that we really like. We know the host facilities conducting the weekly draw, will be able to create entertaining events and promotions that guests will love to participate in, and we believe these events can increase traffic to our hotels, restaurants, casinos, and resorts. We are always looking for innovative products that assist with the growth of Indian gaming and help our Tribe, and believe Bingo Treasures has the potential to be huge for the Sovereign Indian Tribes in the US.”
When the game launches, players will be able to purchase their weekly bingo cards from any participating tribal facility located on Tribal lands held in trust, including casinos, hotels, restaurants, gift shops, smoke shops, golf courses, convenience stores and gas stations. The game has two parts, which gives players two chances to win huge prizes in two different bingo games. In addition, players are able to customize their bingo card with their favorite eight numbers or through a quick pick feature, such that the eight numbers chosen are always contained in the common game ending pattern of the Letter X, that determines the winner of each game. Bingo Treasures patent pending system manufactures and prints a unique 5 x 5 bingo card for each player purchase.
Bingo Treasures is offered by Video King and Parlay Games Inc. (“Parlay”), who combined their efforts and synergistic intellectual property assets into a new joint venture in 2021.The joint venture partners are also working to offer additional Class II games in the future, to be played from tribal lands, which will leverage the attributes of the tribal network that is being created with Bingo Treasures.
Video King and Parlay Games are in active negotiations with numerous other U.S. based Indian Tribes, to add Bingo TreasuresTM to their tribal facilities and to grow the network of participating Tribes. The Companies will present Bingo TreasuresTM along with many of their other gaming products at the 2023 Indian Gaming Association Convention, being held in San Diego, California from March 28-30th and invite all interested parties to visit us at booth #1013.
For further information on Bingo TreasuresTM, see the below contact information:
VIDEO KING (www.videokingnetwork.com), Omaha, NE is a pioneer in the portable, electronic land-based bingo sector, supplying products to Charitable, Commercial, Tribal & Military bingo halls worldwide.
Contact:
Tim Stuart, President/CEO: tstuart@vkge.com; (402) 951-2970, ext. 7777
Rusty Morin, Vice-President/CFO: rmorin@vkge.com (402) 951-2970, ext. 6843
Phil Sherwood, Director of Sales: psherwood@vkge.com; (512) 750-5373
PARLAY GAMES INC. (www.parlaygames.com), Burlington, Ontario, was the first company in the world to commercialize online Bingo software. Parlay is an industry-leading developer of innovative soft gaming products and systems targeting regulated iGaming markets on four continents, along with Tribal customers and social gaming verticals.
Contact:
Bob Williams, CEO: bwilliams@parlaygames.com; (356)77188464
Scott White, Co-Founder and Exec Chair: swhite@parlaygames.com; (416) 704-6611
About Northern Waters Casino
In 1995, the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians began the construction process for a casino, hotel, and resort for the tribe. Construction was completed within a short period and the Lac Vieux Desert Resort Casino opened in 1996. In 2017, the casino was renamed the Northern Waters Casino Resort after renovations to the hotel and casino, and the opening of their restaurant, cafe, and bar. Northern Waters offers over 25,000 sq. ft. of entertainment for players and guests, including slot machines (500+), video poker, Blackjack, Sports Betting, and internet games. The resort also boasts an 18-hole championship golf course, as well as an indoor pool and spa where guests can relax. Attached to the casino is the Dancing Eagles Hotel with 132-rooms available. Suites offer fireplaces and private whirlpools. There are also 14 RV spots available on the property with water and electric hookups.
