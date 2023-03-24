ABEYCHAIN Launches on XP Network's Multi-Chain NFT Bridge, Boosting CrossChain Capabilities for the Fantase NFT platform

The largest comprehensive NFT trading and minting platform on ABEYCHAIN is now multi-chain capable
GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ABEY Foundation, is proud to announce; ABEYCHAIN is now live on the NFT Multi-Chain Bridge through XP Network. This integration enables multi-chain support for any minted NFT, dApp or use case, allowing NFTs and funds to flow freely between networks and wallets. Fantase, the largest comprehensive NFT trading and minting platform on ABEYCHAIN now can offer Multi-Chain capability to all users of the Fantase platform.
Fantase - the NFT Platform built on ABEYCHAIN. Users can mint, display and trade NFTs on the platform, which covers a wide range of categories of digital collectibles. The shopping experience is similar to that of e-commerce platforms, with the main difference being that all transactions are recorded on-chain. Users can purchase NFTs by connecting their ABEY Wallet.
Fantase features collections from the Midnight Bay Club. Some of the hottest NFT collections on the platform include ABEYWORLD Land PLOT, XRACER Series, and from the Midnight Bay Club; Sun Wu Kong / the Seeker, Lucky Puppy, PAW CAT, San Diego Collection, Red The Party Panda and Apollo Panda - Going to the Moon.
The integration between ABEYCHAIN and XP.Network's NFT bridge creates the foundation for ABEYCHAIN to launch cross-chain NFT applications with other supported blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche, Tron, Solana, Cardano and GateChain. For example, both the ABEYWORLD plot NFTs, the XRACER NFTs, and the Midnight Bay Club NFTs that exist on the ABEYCHAIN can be crossed over to other blockchains through the XP NFT bridge and extend to a larger community of users.
The ABEY Foundation, a nonprofit foundation, announced the $10 million ABEY Developer Grant Program on January 1, 2022, to catalyze the growth of the ABEY ecosystem and support the building of dApps, tooling and infrastructure on the network using canister smart contracts. The program has so far awarded $1 million in funding to developer and entrepreneur teams. XP.Network is one of the 1st development teams to be awarded a grant, adding them to an ecosystem of many projects that are currently being developed on ABEYCHAIN.
