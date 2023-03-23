Nualang and Wayside Publishing Partner for Modern Foreign Language Education
Innovative Partnership to Transform Digital Language Learning ExperienceDUBLIN 2, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nualang announces its partnership with Wayside Publishing as it launches its application within Learning Site®, Wayside’s digital learning platform. This pioneering collaboration brings advanced technology to the modern foreign language classroom, providing learners with opportunities to practise their listening and speaking skills in a safe, confidence-building environment.
“We see immense potential with our partnership with Wayside Publishing. At Nualang, we take pride in our technological innovations. Our tools give Wayside the ability to bring content to life with digital conversation exercises that are linked to their products,” says Greg Cawley, CEO of Nualang. “Together, we provide an engaging and comprehensive language learning experience that seamlessly integrates with Wayside’s Learning Site® and reaches a wide audience of modern foreign languages educators and students.”
“As Wayside Publishing grows, we continue to expand our range of creative and time-saving technologies for educators—ones that also provide students with engaging and supportive learning-enhancement tools,” says Wayside President Greg Greuel. “This partnership shows Wayside’s commitment to enhancing how we deliver products for the modern foreign languages education community. Initially, Nualang will be available for the readers connected to the EntreCulturas Companion Reader Edition, and we will continue to expand its availability for other languages and products.”
About Nualang: Nualang is an innovative modern foreign language learning platform designed with students and teachers in mind. The platform offers a unique approach, enabling students to build confidence and proficiency in a new language with a particular focus on students’ speaking skills through its innovative conversation features. Nualang's benefits extend beyond the students. The intuitive interface and user-friendly tools enable teachers to create digital courses to help students achieve their language learning goals, making the experience easier and more effective for everyone involved.
About Wayside Publishing®: Wayside is dedicated to creating innovative teaching and learning products to meet the needs of modern foreign languages classrooms today and in the future. Our suite of print resources is complemented by cutting-edge classroom technology solutions that bring together the written word and flexible digital tools. Wayside is positioned to continue rapid growth, as more and more teachers, district leaders, and state review committees are choosing our proficiency-based products.
