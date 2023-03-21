Dee C. Marshall Honored as a “2023 Women’s Business Enterprise Star” by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

The WBE Star Award is the nation’s premier award for women’s excellence in business leadership

NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee C. Marshall, CEO of Diverse and Engaged, has been recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest certifier of women-owned businesses and leader in women’s business development. The WBE Star Award is the nation’s top recognition for excellence among women-owned businesses, honoring 14 women from across the country within each of our 14 Regional Partner Organizations who are leaders in their local business communities and respective fields.

The 2023 WBE Stars will be honored during the 2023 WBENC National conference, a gathering of more than 3000 entrepreneurs and business leaders taking place March 20-23, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Diverse & Engaged is a diversity consulting practice in demand for Fortune 1000 corporations across Tech, CPGs, and Financial Services. The company provides services to attract, engage and retain diverse cultures and thought leadership in holistic DEI across industry and sector.

“We could not be prouder of the 2023 WBE Stars,” says Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC. “Each one of them exemplifies the vital role women-owned businesses play in our economy. They are outstanding leaders, mentors, and innovators, and we look forward to honoring them in March.”

“This year WBENC sought to recognize and celebrate WBEs who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and capacity to reinvent themselves. These WBE Stars are being honored for perseverance and excellence through reinvention and innovation, despite the unprecedented challenges of recent years,” says Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President and CEO.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Women’s Business Enterprise Star by WBENC and my Regional Partner Organization, WBEC Metro New York, is an incredible honor and I feel seen. Our WBENC Certification has unlocked layers of opportunities that we take advantage of continuously. I encourage all current WBEs and other women-owned small businesses to tap into the limitless potential of the WBENC network.” said Dee C. Marshall.

Marshall will be recognized for her resilience, business acumen, inspiration to and mentorship with other women, and her active leadership role at the helm of Diverse and Engaged. She was selected for this national honor by WBEC Metro New York, one of 14 RPOs that lead the world-class certification of WBEs, in addition to providing skills-building educational programs and business development opportunities within their respective regions.

You have to show up in the room, continue to show up, and play the long game.

Learn more about the WBE Star Award at https://www.wbenc.org/about-wbenc/awards/wbe-star-award/ and the WBENC National conference at https://www.wbenc.org/conference/.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.

About Diverse and Engaged

Diverse & Engaged is an award-winning leadership development and diversity consulting practice offering workforce solutions to attract, engage, and support diverse cultures. Their core competency is training however Diverse & Engaged is at the forefront of creating sustainable changes within Corporate America and is a thought leader and contributor to major media. For more information visit diverseandengaged.com.