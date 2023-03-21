Crossroads Talent Solutions hires skilled IT professional for critical role
Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support.
Crossroads is a cutting-edge, tip-of-the-spear company,” King said. “I’m proud to bring my experience here and to apply it in meaningful and impactful ways.”POOLESVILLE, MD., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Quinton King, an experienced information technology professional, to fill a critical role as a software developer.
— Quinton King
King, a .NET developer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will support a company's customer in Little Rock, Ark., where he currently resides.
“I’m incredibly honored to join the Crossroads Talent Solutions team,” said King. “As a Marine vet, joining a company that’s led by another former Marine feels as if I’m back in the boots again and that’s a great feeling.”
According to Indeed, .NET developers use Microsoft framework to design and maintain software applications and often collaborate with computer scientists, other developers, and clients to create user-friendly, scalable software applications.
The former Marine brings more than a decade’s worth of private and public sector software developer experience and 12 years in the USMC achieving the rank of Staff Sgt. where he served as a system administrator and developer at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
“Crossroads is a cutting-edge, tip-of-the-spear company,” King said. “I’m proud to bring my experience here and to apply it in meaningful and impactful ways.”
Julien Singh, Crossroads Chief Executive Officer, said this important role was very challenging to fill.
“We spent a lot of time and effort carefully screening candidates and couldn’t be happier to have found Quinton,” Singh said. “We have critical capabilities to provide our customers and having Quinton join our team only makes us stronger and better suited to take our organization to the next level.”
Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business, Small Business Administration 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.
Julien Singh
Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC
+1 202-893-1741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram