Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,166 in the last 365 days.

Crossroads Talent Solutions hires skilled IT professional for critical role

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support.

Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Quinton King, an experienced information technology professional, to fill a critical role as a software developer. (Courtesy Photo, Edited by Paradigm Shift Communications, LLC)

Crossroads is a cutting-edge, tip-of-the-spear company,” King said. “I’m proud to bring my experience here and to apply it in meaningful and impactful ways.”
— Quinton King
POOLESVILLE, MD., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Quinton King, an experienced information technology professional, to fill a critical role as a software developer.

King, a .NET developer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will support a company's customer in Little Rock, Ark., where he currently resides.

“I’m incredibly honored to join the Crossroads Talent Solutions team,” said King. “As a Marine vet, joining a company that’s led by another former Marine feels as if I’m back in the boots again and that’s a great feeling.”

According to Indeed, .NET developers use Microsoft framework to design and maintain software applications and often collaborate with computer scientists, other developers, and clients to create user-friendly, scalable software applications.

The former Marine brings more than a decade’s worth of private and public sector software developer experience and 12 years in the USMC achieving the rank of Staff Sgt. where he served as a system administrator and developer at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

“Crossroads is a cutting-edge, tip-of-the-spear company,” King said. “I’m proud to bring my experience here and to apply it in meaningful and impactful ways.”

Julien Singh, Crossroads Chief Executive Officer, said this important role was very challenging to fill.

“We spent a lot of time and effort carefully screening candidates and couldn’t be happier to have found Quinton,” Singh said. “We have critical capabilities to provide our customers and having Quinton join our team only makes us stronger and better suited to take our organization to the next level.”

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business, Small Business Administration 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.

Julien Singh
Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC
+1 202-893-1741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Crossroads Talent Solutions hires skilled IT professional for critical role

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more