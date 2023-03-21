Red Sauce Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 5.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 6.1%

Consumers prefer flavorful ingredients to enhance their food, resulting in the demand for red sauce across the globe

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Red Sauce Market was estimated at $3.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global red sauce market is analyzed across packaging type, nature, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Top Key Players:

According to the red sauce market analysis, the major players operating in the global red sauce are Chilzo, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Victoria, Organicville, Newman’s Own, ConAgra Foods, Mezzetta Family Co., Campbell Soup Company, Barilla, Ragu, Goya Foods, Mutti, Rao’s Homemade and Cento Fine Foods.

Regional Outlook:

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $1012.9 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1767.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the WorldAtlas, California produces 255,388 thousand centum weights (cwt) of tomatoes each year. As a result, it is recognized as one of the top tomato growers worldwide and the country's top tomato producing state. More specifically, California produces 95% of the tomatoes grown in the U.S. and around one-third of the tomatoes farmed globally. The North American region dominates the red sauce market as a result of all these factors.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $2576.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $4580 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0%. Additionally, this sector now has additional regional growth potential due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, despite the severe opposition the organic choice faces, the conventional option still dominates the market because of its reasonable costs and extensive availability. The aforementioned elements are expected to stimulate the conventional red sauce market growth over the course of the projected period.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

-> The global red sauce market was valued at $ 3,107.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 5,574.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2031.

-> By packaging type, the bottles segment was the highest contributor to the red sauce market size, with $ 1,333.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 2,369 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

-> By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,012.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,767.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the red sauce market forecast year..

By packaging type, the bottle segment had the largest red sauce market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Glass bottles are preferred for red sauce due to their clarity, shine, and range of available patterns. One of the red sauce market trends across the globe is that glass bottles can be used multiple times for storing red sauce. Therefore, enhanced bottle packaging for multiple usage is expected to contribute to the red sauce market demand..

