Buffington Mohr McNeal Welcomes Ali Dang, CFA to Advisory Team

Former JP Morgan Vice President and Portfolio Manager moves from New York City to Boise to advise private clients.

Buffington Mohr McNeal, an Idaho based Wealth Management Firm, welcomes Ali Dang, CFA as their newest Portfolio Manager and Wealth Management Advisor to start on March 13, 2023. Ali was formerly a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager with J.P. Morgan in their New York and London locations.

"Ali brings in-depth technical knowledge, exemplary communication skills, and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships," said Carey McNeal, Partner at Buffington Mohr McNeal. "Her credit research and risk management skill set will benefit our clients on both the fixed income and equity portfolio allocation."

Ali has more than 8 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Buffington Mohr McNeal, Ali was a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at J.P. Morgan's Treasury and Chief Investment Office in New York City. In this role, she was responsible for credit research, trading, security selection, and risk management for the firm's municipal fixed income portfolio. Prior to her time in New York City, Ali spent 4 years at J.P. Morgan's London office, where she worked as a FX trader and portfolio manager for the branch's European government bond portfolio.

Originally from Hanoi, Vietnam, Ali has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with Finance and Accounting concentrations from The College of Idaho. Having spent her college years in the beautiful state of Idaho, Ali recently relocated to Boise and considers it one of the best places in the country to raise a family. She is currently associated with The College of Idaho's Business Advisory Council, where members connect with students from the College's Business & Accounting Program to share knowledge, experience, and improve the quality of student learning through integrated business and liberal arts education.

When Ali is not at work, she can be found cooking, oil painting, appreciating the Idaho outdoors, or traveling to new places with her friends and family.

Dang will be responsible for portfolio analysis and management, developing new client relationships as well as helping current clients of the firm define and implement their wealth management strategy.

About Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal, currently in its 25th year as an independent, employee owned, and managed wealth management firm, provides wealth planning, retirement planning, and investment management in a high touch environment delivering clients a roadmap tailored to meet their financial goals. The firm's clients are busy balancing career and family and depend on their advisory team to provide clarity and process for making wise and informed financial decisions. Buffington Mohr McNeal was recognized by Citywire as the fastest growing RIA in Idaho in 2020 and 2021.

