The Lactation Network Expands Reach with MultiPlan Network Participation

The Participation Agreement Marks Another Step Forward in TLN's Mission to Ensure Access to Comprehensive Postpartum Support for All Expecting and New Parents

The Lactation Network (TLN), the nation's largest network for insurance-covered lactation services and products, today announces their participation in the PHCS and MultiPlan Networks, MultiPlan's national PPO provider networks. Effective immediately, health plan members that access MultiPlan's PHCS and MultiPlan networks, have access to TLN providers.

TLN reaches patients anywhere with an expansive network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) available nationwide to families throughout their breastfeeding journeys. The company is the only national network offering this crucial care in-person through health insurance. Services include lactation consultations, in-home and via telehealth, for prenatal, postpartum and even return to work support. These consults play a key role in setting families up for success, and helping to establish and maintain breastfeeding through clinical guidance and customized plans based on the family's individual goals, preferences and lifestyle.

"We're thrilled to be a participating provider in MultiPlan's networks to help ensure that even more families get access to the lactation care they deserve," said Sarah Kellogg Neff, CEO of TLN. "So many families are on their own during the postpartum period and to us, that is appalling. By participating in national provider networks like MultiPlan's, we can help more new families thrive."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than eight in 10 American families start out breastfeeding yet only 58% are breastfeeding at six months, and just 25% exclusively. These numbers are worse among underserved communities, and younger and BIPOC families. The U.S. is also one of the few countries in the world where maternal mortality is climbing, with most deaths occurring during the postpartum period and with mental health conditions as the leading cause of death. The CDC calls for improvements to ensure people who are pregnant or postpartum get the right care at the right time; TLN is a change agent in women's and maternal health, creating an infrastructure that supports parents during the fourth trimester so they can make the best choices for their family. To learn more about TLN and their revolution in lactation support, and to inquire about their services, visit https://lactationnetwork.com/.

About The Lactation Network

The Lactation Network connects families with health insurance-covered lactation support, breast pump products and lactation consultations, in all 50 states + DC. With the nation's largest network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) - the gold standard in lactation care - TLN's mission is to make lactation support accessible and inclusive, breaking down barriers to access and changing stigmas around this crucial care. The mission-driven organization is building healthcare systems designed to support ALL parents during their 4th trimester, so they can thrive. For more information and to access resources, please visit lactationnetwork.com or follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and dental markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

