A Nutritionist and Dietitian Explains: How and Why to Eat More Antioxidants
Antioxidants are vitamins and other nutrients in plant-based foods that can prevent, or slow damage caused by free radicals.
These mini frittata muffins are packed with antioxidants and a perfect snack while on the go. They are also easy to make and the recipe is available in the article.
March is National Nutrition Month, and the Houstonian Club's registered dietitian shares her recommendations on which ingredients best fight free radicals.
I always remind my clients that their grocery cart should be as free of processed foods as possible and contain a rainbow of different colored fruits and vegetables.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Club is one of the country's only luxury fitness facilities providing its members with an all-encompassing wellness experience through fitness, cutting-edge technology, and nutritional advice. During National Nutrition Month, registered dietitian Denise Hernandez helps her clients and The Houstonian Club's members better understand the importance of antioxidants and free radicals so that they can make more informed decisions about their diets.
— Denise Hernandez, MS, RD, LD Nutritionist and Dietitian.
"Free radicals are molecules broken down through normal metabolism and exposure to chemicals like air pollution, sunlight, or cigarette smoke. They are capable of damaging cells and genetic material at very high levels," says Hernandez. "Free radicals are associated with diseases including cancer, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease, among others."
Although free radicals can harm the body, antioxidants are vitamins and other nutrients in plant-based foods that can prevent, or slow damage caused by free radicals. According to Hernandez, our bodies produce some antioxidants but not in sufficient amounts. However, the nutrients can be acquired through the diet, especially in fruits and vegetables.
"I call them nature's ninjas because of their ability to combat the snowball effect of free radical scavenging. Acquiring antioxidants through whole foods is one of the best ways to access them," notes Hernandez. "Supplementing is possible, but it is necessary to consult a dietitian or other healthcare provider to ensure that you are getting the right amount and that it is not interacting with any medication or supplements."
Hernandez recommends that her clients add at least three antioxidant-rich foods to their weekly grocery carts. One of the easiest ways to remember which foods contain antioxidants is by their color. "I always remind my clients that their grocery cart should be as free of processed foods as possible and contain a rainbow of different colored fruits and vegetables."
Here are Hernandez’s top picks for antioxidant-rich foods along with a muffin recipe for an easy way to pack in the nutrients on the go.
GREEN: Leafy green vegetables, lettuce, peas, kiwi, broccoli, and cabbage help to maintain good vision and reduces the risk of certain types of cancers.
ORANGE: Carrots, pumpkins, mango, apricots, peaches, and citrus fruits help to maintain good vision, teeth, bones, and healthy skin.
RED: Tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, red apples, and cabbage help to control high blood pressure and reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.
BLUE: Blueberries, blackberries, purple grapes, eggplant, and plums help to slow the effects of aging.
WHITE: Garlic, onions, leeks, scallion, and chives help to lower high blood pressure and cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart attacks and cancer.
Photos available here.
Mini Frittata Muffins
Ingredients
4 tbsp Olive Oil, Extra Virgin
½ medium White onion (finely diced)
3 clove(s) Garlic (minced)
1 tsp Himalayan Sea salt
1 tsp Black pepper
8 jumbo eggs
1/4 cup Milk, fat-free (skim)
2 tbsp Coconut flour
1/2 lb. Frozen spinach (thawed and squeezed dry)
1 cup Cherry Tomatoes (halved)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Heat olive oil over
medium heat in a large cast-iron skillet and sauté
onion until soft and translucent.
2. Add garlic. Season with salt and pepper and spoon
to a plate to cool to room temperature.
3. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with milk, coconut
flour, salt, and pepper until combined. Then, add the
spinach and stir to combine.
4. Brush the remainder of melted oil onto a muffin tin.
5. Spoon the egg mixture into the muffin tins and top
with halved cherry tomatoes.
6. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, rotating the tray at
the halfway point. Let muffins cool in the pan for a
few minutes.
