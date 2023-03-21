Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund finances gas compressor station renovation

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat in cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, will help the Ukrainian Gas Company (GTSOU) complete the reconstruction of one of its most important gas infrastructure facilities. 

The project is financed by a €2 million grant from the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The grant will be used to purchase the works needed to complete the facility, which is necessary to meet the needs of domestic consumers in Ukraine. 

“This is a project the company has been working on for years. But the war brought about changes. That’s why we needed extra support. Our long-lasting and successful cooperation with the Energy Community allowed us to come up with a solution under new circumstances. This is an important example of cooperative efforts in enhancing energy security,” said Yurii Ziabchenko, Chief Engineer at GTSOU.

Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, added that the German support to this project complements the work of the Energy Community Support Fund, “which currently finalises the procurement for equipment and fuel for over €100 million and helps maintaining stable supply of electricity, gas and heat in Ukraine”. 

