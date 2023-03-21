International Day of Forests: EU helping Moldova to develop sustainable forests

On the International Day of Forests, 21 March, the EU4Environment programme has highlighted the EU’s support for the Republic of Moldova in developing its new National Forest Extension and Rehabilitation Programme 2023-2032.

In an article published today, EU4Environment explains how the newly adopted plan, developed in collaboration with the World Bank as part of the EU4Environment programme, aims to support Moldova’s needs in forest products and services and increase resilience to climate change through conservation and sustainable development of national forest resources.

With the successful implementation of the national forest programme, Moldova stands to reap enormous benefits not only in ensuring sustainable forest ecosystems, but also in bolstering economic growth and securing livelihoods and well-being for its people while mitigating climate change for the world.

The United Nations proclaimed 21 March the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

As part of its EU4Environment Programme, the European Union supports the governments of its Eastern Partner countries to strengthen sustainable management of natural habitats, reduce biodiversity loss and land degradation, expand a shared network of protected areas, and promote community-led action in forest conservation.

