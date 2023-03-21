Bert Eades Joins GENEDGE

GENEDGE Alliance

Bert Eades, Longtime Manufacturing Management Pro, Joins GENEDGE Alliance

We’re excited to welcome such an experienced professional to GENEDGE Alliance. Bert brings a deep understanding of manufacturing operations to our expert team of business services directors” — Tony Cerilli, Vice President of Operations for GENEDGE Alliance.

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE Alliance, a state organization that delivers solutions to accelerate the growth of manufacturing companies throughout Virginia, announced that Bert Eades has joined the Alliance as Business Services Director for Operations Support. He will be based in Danville, Va., and will travel to different areas of

the Commonwealth to consult with clients looking to innovate, compete and thrive.

As a Business Services Director, Eades will provide specialist capabilities for GENEDGE Alliance and act as the knowledge management expert for the service areas of quality, risk management, safety, and cybersecurity/information technology (IT). He will collaborate with Regional Growth Managers to craft and execute a strategic solution path to meet the needs of GENEDGE Alliance clients in the manufacturing, engineering and technology industries.

A former manufacturing executive, Eades has led numerous large plant transformations, including performance turnarounds, rapid volume growth and product line changes. He has extensive experience as a supervisor, engineer, production manager and operations manager. For over 15 years, he served as a plant manager for companies such as Blue Ridge Fireboard, IKEA Industry, Elkay Manufacturing, Mohawk Industries, and Armstrong Flooring.

Eades earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech. A resident of Danville, Va., he is an officer of the Pittsylvania County Public Library Foundation and served on the board of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce for several years.

“We’re excited to welcome such an experienced professional to GENEDGE Alliance. Bert brings a deep understanding of manufacturing operations to our expert team of business services directors,” said Tony Cerilli, Vice President of Operations for GENEDGE Alliance. “He shares our organization’s commitment to positively impact the growth and prosperity of Virginia’s industry, particularly small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses.”

###

About GENEDGE Alliance: GENEDGE Alliance is Virginia’s best public resource to help manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers consulting-based expertise and technology transfer to over 200 Virginia companies each year and is part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network™, which provides access to industry-wide services and proven, results-based solutions. For more information, visit www.genedge.org.