ALTUMINT, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD
Altumint has created a Strategic Advisory Board to share their vision on how new technologies can benefit law enforcement communities and the public they serve.LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumint, Inc. (Altumint), a provider of turnkey, AI-enabled visual technology solutions to improve traffic safety, has established a Strategic Advisory Board comprising highly successful, experienced, and prominent individuals from the law enforcement sector. The board includes former Motorola Solutions, Inc. President Mark Moon as Chairman of the Board, former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis as Director, and former Prince George's County Chief Mark Magaw as Director. Their strategic advice, advocacy, and client introductions will aid Altumint in scaling its business and supporting all clients in addressing increasing public safety challenges.
With almost 100 years of combined experience, the board members will also share their vision on how new technologies, including Altumint's AI-enabled solutions, can benefit diverse law enforcement communities and the public they serve. The board members' unique backgrounds and perspectives on what the law enforcement communities need from their vendor partners will help Altumint optimize its solutions to serve agencies and communities nationwide. As law enforcement and public safety luminaries, the Strategic Advisory Board will be an invaluable resource to Altumint and its clients.
Altumint will pursue additional advisory board members as part of its strategic business plan to strengthen its reputation as a leading player in the traffic and public safety software and technology sectors.
About Altumint, Inc.
Driven by safety and integrity, Altumint offers a resourceful and adaptive partnership to immediately improve public safety. We engineer, manufacture, and support a visual technology system and citation process using artificial intelligence to capture data on people and vehicles who break the law. We add support and resources for law enforcement to monitor speeding in school zones, work zones, running red lights, and ignoring school bus stop arms—anything compromising community safety.
Our expert team provides unmatched customer service and is committed to making responsive changes in technology and processes based on customer and partner feedback. For additional information, please visit our website at altumint.com.
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm founded in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets. Capitol Meridian Partners is focused on investment opportunities in the aerospace & defense, government and business services, and related software and technology sectors where it believes it can utilize its network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience to drive significant value creation. The firm partners with founders and management teams to bring thoughtful, strategic resources to each investment opportunity. For more information on Capitol Meridian Partners, please visit: capitolmeridian.com.
Kate Smith
Altumint, Inc.
kate.smith@altumint.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn