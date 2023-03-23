Hidrent Launches Hidrent for Businesses, Connecting Firefighters to Businesses in Need of Assistance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidrent, the innovative handyman company that connects off-duty firefighters to homeowners in need of home services, is excited to announce the launch of Hidrent for Businesses. This new business platform will allow companies across the nation to connect with off-duty firefighters for any job that they need assistance with. Firefighters will be insured and paid through Hidrent for their work with the business, creating a win-win situation for both parties.
The Hidrent for Businesses platform will offer a wide range of services, including transportation and delivery, moving, inspection services, surveys, healthcare, real estate, restoration, repair and much more. These services will be provided by trained, trusted and experienced off-duty firefighters, ensuring that businesses receive the highest quality of work possible.
Hidrent tested the platform last year with a corporate relocation moving company and a solar company, and the results were astounding. The firefighters provided exceptional service and the companies were highly satisfied with the results. This successful pilot program has paved the way for Hidrent to launch this platform on a larger scale, connecting firefighters with businesses across the country.
"We're thrilled to launch Hidrent for Businesses and connect companies with the exceptional skills and work ethics of our off-duty firefighters," said Dave Heimbuch, Founder/CEO. "Our firefighters are trained and experienced in a variety of skills, making them the perfect choice for businesses looking for reliable and trustworthy assistance. This platform will enhance the brands of the businesses that use it and also provide them with the support they need, while at the same time creating more opportunities for firefighters across the nation to supplement their incomes."
Hidrent is excited to bring this new service to businesses in need of assistance and is confident that the platform will be a game-changer for both businesses and firefighters. For more information on Hidrent for Businesses, please visit our website.
Dave Heimbuch
