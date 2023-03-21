Corrugators Market Sees Surge in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions by 2031

The global corrugators market is projected to reach $ 4.2 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 4.2% forecast by 2031

The global corrugators market size was valued at $ 2.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for corrugators is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, as corrugated cardboard is an eco-friendly and recyclable material. The rise in e-commerce and online shopping has also led to an increase in demand for corrugated cardboard packaging as a means of shipping and protecting goods.

Leading market players in the global Corrugators Market include:

ISOWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BW Papersystems, Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd, Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., HIC Machinery Co., Sai Engineering, BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Champion Corrugated Co., LTD., and Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.).

The corrugators market offers a range of machinery and equipment, including corrugating machines, glue machines, slitting machines, and cutting machines. These machines are available in various sizes and configurations, depending on the needs of the customer.

The market is highly competitive, with several established players and a growing number of new entrants. Innovation and technological advancements are key drivers of growth in this market, with manufacturers constantly developing new and improved machines to meet the evolving needs of customers.

In summary, the corrugators market is a vital component of the packaging industry, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions. The market offers a wide range of machinery and equipment and is characterized by intense competition and a focus on innovation and technology.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Corrugators market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Corrugators market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

