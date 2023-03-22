Introducing Yearbook3-Where a 100-year-old Tradition Meets Blockchain Technology
CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES, INDIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yearbook3 is proud to announce the launch of its innovative digital yearbook built on blockchain, aimed at revolutionizing how people create and preserve their school memories. Developed by a team of highly skilled professionals, YB3 is set to be a game-changer in the digital yearbook industry.
Yearbooks
A yearbook serves to celebrate and showcase the events and achievements of students during the years they attended school. However, with the emergence of social media and internet-based alternatives, yearbooks have seen a decline in their size and popularity, with some schools even phasing them out altogether. As we continue to embrace emerging technologies and ways of communicating, it is important to find innovative solutions for today’s tech-savvy students. YB3 is the first-to-market NFT digital yearbook, built on blockchain technology and designed to keep school memories safe, secure, and forever.
YB3- A Revolutionary Technology-Changing How We Think About Yearbooks.
“YB3 represents a new era of creating and storing digital memories,” said Jason London, CEO of Yearbook3. "We wanted to create a platform that not only preserves memories but also ensures they remain accessible and secure for future generations." YB3 is a blockchain-based mobile app created by students for students. YB3 allows students to upload videos, moments, and shared experiences in real-time, creating a digital yearbook that is accessible 24/7, anywhere and anytime. YB3 offers peer-created moments that can be kept private, shared with the community, or owned forever.
But YB3 isn’t just a yearbook; it’s also a platform for self-expression. Students can manage their own identity, name, and likeness by minting their own Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). They can capture real-time, in-the-moment experiences, vote for class leaders or star athletes, sign, and message students; yearbooks, and even design digital art and mint in the Web 3 marketplaces.
