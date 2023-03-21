Think human. Act human. Be human.
Thomas Gelmi's Movadis Ltd announces updated positioning with new claim: Think human. Act human. Be human.ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Gelmi's Movadis Ltd, a leading provider of executive coaching and leadership development services, is excited to announce its updated positioning with a new claim: Think human. Act human. Be human.
As digital technologies continue to transform the way we work and live, Gelmi"s experience shows that human skills are the essential success factors for leaders to be effective in the digital age. His coaching and training programs are designed to help leaders develop these skills and become more human-centric in their approach to leadership.
Gelmi says, "Leaders who can connect with people on a human level are much better equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital world. They are able to build trust, inspire collaboration, and foster a sense of purpose and belonging in their teams, resulting in higher levels of engagement and loyalty."
To reflect this human-centric approach and the current portfolio of services, Movadis Ltd has updated its positioning and brand identity. The new claim "Think human. Act human. Be human." encapsulates Gelmi's philosophy and the core values of his coaching and training programs that now also include hybrid and state-of-the-art blended-learning concepts.
As an integrated part of the updated positioning, Gelmi has launched a new website, www.gelmi.coach. The website features resources for leaders who want to develop their human skills, including interviews, a podcast, articles, videos, and various publications.
Gelmi is excited about the new positioning and website, saying, "I believe that by putting human factors at the center of leadership, we can create more meaningful, fulfilling, and successful organizations. I look forward to working with leaders who share this vision and want to make a positive impact in their companies."
For more information about Movadis, Thomas Gelmi and his contemporary executive coaching and leadership development programs, visit www.gelmi.coach.
Contact:
Thomas Gelmi
Movadis Ltd
Europaallee 41
8004 Zurich, Switzerland
+41 44 214 60 50
www.gelmi.coach
info@gelmi.coach
