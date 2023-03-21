Ad Server Market Is Booming Worldwide with Ezoic, Kevel, Magnite
The Latest Released Ad Server market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Ad Server market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Ad Server market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AdSense (United States), Ezoic (United States), Adpushup (India), Media.net (India), MonetizeMore (Canada), AdButler (Canada), Kevel (United States), Broadstreet (United States), DanAds (Sweden), Insticator (United States), ZEDO (United States), OpenX (United States), Epom Ad Server (Ukraine), Magnite (United States), AOL (United States)
Definition:
Ad servers are often called cross-channel ad serving platforms that allow publishers and advertisers to manage and run online advertising campaigns. Most of the publishers are using first-party ad servers as it allows to target help making decisions on which ad codes should serve and which ads should be displayed on the website. In the era of the fastest-growing technology, the internet has become an important part of our lives. More and more companies are focusing on marketing or advertising their products or services online, which plays a significant role in the growth of ad servers.
Market Trends:
• Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Software Solutions Across Various End-User Industries Due to Scalability, Flexibility, and Automatic Update
Market Drivers:
• Significant Inclination Towards the Online Marketing of Products or Services to Target Wide Customer Base
• Increasing Use of Ad Servers by the Advertisers and Ad Agencies to Manage and Track Advertising Campaigns
Market Opportunities:
• Demand for First-Party Ad Servers Among Publishers to Manage Ads and Sell Ad Slots
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Ad Server Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Ad Server
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
