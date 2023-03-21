PROKLEAR Brings Waterless Car Wash products to Australia with Perth-based Operations

PROKLEAR, a global leader in waterless car cleaning products, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative waterless car wash solutions in Australia.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perth, Western Australia - PROKLEAR, a global leader in waterless car cleaning products, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative waterless car wash solutions in Australia. The Perth-based operation will bring PROKLEAR's advanced eco-friendly products to car owners across Australia, providing a cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly way to clean their vehicles.

PROKLEAR's waterless car wash products are designed to clean vehicles using minimal water, which is a major advantage in a country like Australia, where water conservation is crucial. The waterless car wash solution uses a powerful blend of biodegradable surfactants and polymers to remove dirt, grime, and other contaminants from the surface of the car without the need for a water rinse. The result is a spotless, shiny car that is protected from dirt and grime for longer periods of time.

"We are excited to bring our innovative waterless car wash products to the Australian market," said PROKLEAR's CEO Copparum Satish Kumar. "Australia is a beautiful country, and we understand the importance of protecting its natural resources. Our waterless car wash solutions will help Australians conserve water while keeping their cars looking their best."

PROKLEAR's waterless car wash solution is perfect for people who live in water-restricted areas, have limited access to water, or those who are conscious about the environment. The solution is also ideal for car enthusiasts who want to maintain their car's appearance without damaging the environment.

PROKLEAR's Perth-based operation will be overseen by a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service. The team will work with car owners across Australia to understand their unique needs and recommend the best solutions for their cars.

For more information on PROKLEAR's waterless car wash products or to place an order, please visit PROKLEAR.com.

About PROKLEAR:

PROKLEAR is a global leader in waterless car cleaning products. Founded in 2010, the company has a presence in over 20 countries and is committed to providing innovative, eco-friendly solutions to car owners worldwide. PROKLEAR's waterless car wash products are designed to be easy to use, effective, and environmentally friendly.