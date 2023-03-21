Visulon Launches Revolutionary Dynamic Digital Workbook for Streamlined Product Management
Introducing Visulon’s Digital Workbook
Generate PDF, PPT and Excel output files and access cloud architecture to share data in real-time.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visulon, the leading provider of innovative product management solutions, has launched a revolutionary new product - the Dynamic Digital Workbook. This customizable, interactive solution delivers the full contents of seasonal product releases, enabling reps to more thoroughly service their accounts. With its simple flipbook-style navigation, full-featured search function and front-page dynamic indexing, the Digital Workbook makes ordering products a breeze.
— Arun Joshi
The Digital Workbook's advanced Order Worksheet is populated as you build your custom workbook, eliminating duplicate data entries and potential errors. It supports multiple currencies and pricing levels, advanced needs such as overall discounts and product-level discounts, and multiple door planning. The cloud architecture of the Dynamic Workbook permits instant save and share to global teams, while leveraged live data supports images, PLM data changes, price changes, and UPCs.
With role and permission-based secured logins that automatically display only selected data, users can leverage their existing workbook layout and structure. The Digital Workbook generates PDF, PPT, and Excel output files and includes print marketing pages, tech stories, covers, and dividers. An optional inventory visibility module is also available.
Visulon’s Digital Workbook integrates with other Visulon solutions such as Assortment Builder, Merchandizer, Range and Financial Planner, and Fast Order applications. This Dynamic Workbook runs in the Visulon’s Enterprise Cloud with highly secure and configurable permission’s structure of the portal.
Visulon's Dynamic Digital Workbook is the ultimate solution for streamlining product management, saving time, and eliminating errors. Try it today and see the difference it can make for your business.
