Polystyrene (PS) market size to grow by USD 7,591.25 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polystyrene (PS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,591.25 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry is driving the market growth. PS is used in the packaging of electronic equipment such as blenders, washing machines, air conditioners, personal computers, scanners, and TV screens. The demand for lightweight packaging solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period. PS is also used for the insulation of closed walls, ceilings, and floors. It has shock-absorbing properties and can prevent or reduce product damage when transporting high-end equipment. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Polystyrene (PS) market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (expanded polystyrene (EPS), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), and general purpose polystyrene (GPPS)) and end-user (packaging, electronics, construction, and others). 

  • The EPS segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The use of EPS in the packaging industry has increased due to the rising awareness about its advantages, such as high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and durability. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the growth of the EPS segment globally. The growth of this segment is also driven by changes in end-users' preference from rigid plastic packaging to flexible and lightweight packaging. In addition, emerging trends such as the use of recyclable packaging products will further fuel the growth of the EPS segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global polystyrene (PS) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polystyrene (PS) market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in APAC is growing at a fast pace owing to the rapid growth of the e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), household appliances, and personal care industries. The e-commerce industry, especially in countries such as China and India, is growing rapidly due to the rising population in the region. This, in turn, is increasing the overall demand for goods through online distribution channels. The rise in counterfeiting in the e-commerce industry in countries such as China and India is also enhancing the demand for PS.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Polystyrene (PS) market Vendor analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of various vendors, including Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, LG Chem, NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA.

Polystyrene (PS) market

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The lack of awareness about eco-friendly products is a leading trend in the market.
  • The growing concerns about sustainability have made consumers aware of eco-friendly products.
  • The use of PS made from renewable natural resources reduces the demand for non-renewable fossil fuels and lowers the production of greenhouse gases.
  • Materials made from bio-based foam are convenient, environmentally friendly, and non-toxic.
  • These products can be easily recycled and decomposed. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global PS market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Fluctuating crude oil prices are challenging the market growth.
  • The production of PS requires oil and gas-based raw materials.
  • However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil affect the prices of such raw materials, which, in turn, impacts the price of PS.
  • Raw material costs vary for several factors, such as availability and price structure.
  • Various regions have different pricing structures based on exports and imports, which causes changes in costs in different regionals globally.
  • Therefore, instability in raw material prices affects the profit margins of manufacturers and hinders the PS market growth.

Insights on market trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast
period(2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this polystyrene (PS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polystyrene (PS) market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the polystyrene (PS) market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • Growth of the polystyrene (PS) market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polystyrene (PS) market vendors

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) for packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,379.03 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electronic appliances, food and beverage, healthcare, and others), type (white and grey), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the polystyrene (PS) market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers polystyrene (PS) market segmentation in Europe by end-user (building and construction, packaging, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe).

Polystyrene (PS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7,591.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, LG Chem, NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary 

1.1 Market overview 

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview 

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics 

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography 

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth 

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth 

Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning 

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market 

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics 

3 Market Sizing 

3.1 Market definition 

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition 

3.2 Market segment analysis 

Exhibit 13: Market segments 

3.3 Market size 2022 

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027 

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

4 Historic Market Size 

4.1 Global polystyrene (PS) market 2017 - 2021 

Exhibit 18: Historic market size – Data table on global polystyrene (PS) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type segment analysis 2017 - 2021 

Exhibit 19: Historic market size – Type segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million) 

4.3 End user segment analysis 2017 - 2021 

Exhibit 20: Historic market size – End user segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2017 - 2021 

Exhibit 21: Historic market size – Geography segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country segment analysis 2017 - 2021 

Exhibit 22: Historic market size – Country segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis 

5.1 Five forces summary 

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027 

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027 

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027 

5.4 Threat of new entrants 

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes 

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027 

5.6 Threat of rivalry 

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027 

5.7 Market condition 

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027 

6 Market Segmentation by Type 

6.1 Market segments 

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%) 

6.2 Comparison by Type 

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type 

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type 

6.3 Expanded polystyrene (EPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 34: Chart on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 36: Chart on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

6.4 High impact polystyrene (HIPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 38: Chart on High impact polystyrene (HIPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on High impact polystyrene (HIPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 40: Chart on High impact polystyrene (HIPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 41: Data Table on High impact polystyrene (HIPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

6.5 General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 42: Chart on General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 43: Data Table on General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 44: Chart on General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 45: Data Table on General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

6.6 Market opportunity by Type 

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million) 

7 Market Segmentation by End-user 

7.1 Market segments 

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user 

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user 

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user 

7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 51: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 55: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 59: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 61: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user 

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) 

8 Customer Landscape 

8.1 Customer landscape overview 

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 

9 Geographic Landscape 

9.1 Geographic segmentation 

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%) 

9.2 Geographic comparison 

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison 

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison 

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million) 

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 

9.13 Market opportunity by geography 

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million) 

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

10.1 Market drivers 

10.2 Market challenges 

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027 

10.4 Market trends 

11 Vendor Landscape 

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape 

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption 

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption 

11.4 Industry risks 

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business 

12 Vendor Analysis 

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors 

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification 

12.3 Alpek SAB de CV 

Exhibit 120: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview 

Exhibit 121: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 122: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings 

Exhibit 123: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus 

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Overview 

Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Business segments 

Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key news 

Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Key offerings 

Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Segment focus 

12.5 Chimei Corp. 

Exhibit 129: Chimei Corp. - Overview 

Exhibit 130: Chimei Corp. - Product / Service 

Exhibit 131: Chimei Corp. - Key offerings 

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc. 

Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview 

Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news 

Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings 

Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus 

12.7 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. 

Exhibit 137: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Overview 

Exhibit 138: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Product / Service 

Exhibit 139: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Key offerings 

12.8 INEOS Group Holdings SA 

Exhibit 140: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview

Exhibit 141: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments 

Exhibit 142: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key news

Exhibit 143: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings 

Exhibit 144: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus 

12.9 Kaneka Corp. 

Exhibit 145: Kaneka Corp. - Overview 

Exhibit 146: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments 

Exhibit 147: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings 

Exhibit 148: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus 

12.10 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd 

Exhibit 149: Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd - Overview 

Exhibit 150: Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd - Product / Service 

Exhibit 151: Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd - Key news 

Exhibit 152: Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd - Key offerings 

12.11 LG Chem 

Exhibit 153: LG Chem - Overview 

Exhibit 154: LG Chem - Business segments

Exhibit 155: LG Chem - Key news 

Exhibit 156: LG Chem - Key offerings 

Exhibit 157: LG Chem - Segment focus 

12.12 NOVA Chemicals Corp. 

Exhibit 158: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Overview 

Exhibit 159: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Product / Service 

Exhibit 160: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Ravago

Exhibit 161: Ravago - Overview 

Exhibit 162: Ravago - Product / Service 

Exhibit 163: Ravago - Key offerings 

12.14 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. 

Exhibit 164: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Overview 

Exhibit 165: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Business segments 

Exhibit 166: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Key offerings 

Exhibit 167: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Segment focus 

12.15 TotalEnergies SE 

Exhibit 168: TotalEnergies SE - Overview 

Exhibit 169: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments

Exhibit 170: TotalEnergies SE - Key news 

Exhibit 171: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings 

Exhibit 172: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus 

12.16 Trinseo PLC 

Exhibit 173: Trinseo PLC - Overview

Exhibit 174: Trinseo PLC - Business segments 

Exhibit 175: Trinseo PLC - Key news

Exhibit 176: Trinseo PLC - Key offerings 

Exhibit 177: Trinseo PLC - Segment focus 

12.17 Videolar Innova SA 

Exhibit 178: Videolar Innova SA - Overview 

Exhibit 179: Videolar Innova SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 180: Videolar Innova SA - Key offerings 

13 Appendix 

13.1 Scope of the report 

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist 

Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist 

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$ 

13.4 Research methodology 

Exhibit 184: Research methodology 

Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing 

Exhibit 186: Information sources 

13.5 List of abbreviations 

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations 

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

