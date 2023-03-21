Disposable Medical Supplies Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis 2023

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size

Disposable medical supplies market is projected to reach $80,252 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disposable medical supplies market refers to the market for medical equipment and supplies that are designed to be used only once and then disposed of. This includes a wide range of products such as surgical masks, gloves, gowns, drapes, syringes, needles, and catheters, among others.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global disposable medical supplies market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, Medtronic plc, 3M Company, Braun (B.) Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, and Smiths Group plc. Other players operating in the value chain are Bard (CR) Incorporated, BarrierSafe Solutions International, Cederroth Intressenter AB, Johnson & Johnson, Ansell Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Derma Sciences Incorporated, and Centaur Guernsey LP Incorporated.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The market for disposable medical supplies is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditure, and the need for effective infection control measures. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for disposable medical supplies such as masks and gloves, as well as other personal protective equipment (PPE).

The disposable medical supplies market finds applications across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, and long-term care facilities. These disposable medical supplies are used by healthcare professionals for a wide range of purposes, including:

Infection prevention and control: Disposable medical supplies such as gloves, masks, gowns, and drapes are crucial in preventing the spread of infections in healthcare settings.

Diagnosis and treatment: Disposable medical supplies such as syringes, needles, catheters, and tubing are used in diagnostic and treatment procedures such as blood draws, intravenous therapy, and urinary catheterization.

Wound care: Disposable medical supplies such as wound dressings, adhesive tapes, and bandages are used for wound care management.

Respiratory care: Disposable medical supplies such as oxygen masks, nebulizers, and tracheostomy tubes are used for respiratory care.

Dialysis: Disposable medical supplies such as dialysis filters and tubing are used in dialysis procedures.

Surgical procedures: Disposable medical supplies such as surgical gloves, drapes, and gowns are used in surgical procedures to maintain a sterile environment and prevent infections.

