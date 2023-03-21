Military Helicopters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the military helicopters market. As per TBRC’s military helicopters market forecast, the global military helicopters market size is expected to grow to $72.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopter market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest military helicopters market share. Major players in the military helicopters market include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science, and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation.

Trending Military Helicopters Market Trend

Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process are shaping the military helicopter market. The global helicopter industry has been undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years. Significant technological advancements, including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs, are promising big leaps in rotorcraft capabilities. For instance, in February 2022, Steadicopter Ltd., an Israel-based designer and manufacturer of Rotary Unmanned Aircraft Systems, launched the Black Eagle 50H, which will run on both gas and electricity. It has a long range and can fly for up to five hours at a time, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The Black Eagle is intended to provide solutions for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance on both the sea and land (ISTAR).

Military Helicopters Market Segments

•By Type: Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter

•By Application: Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search and Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

•By Number of Engine: Single, Twin Engine

•By Component & System: Airframe, Main Rotor Sysmtems, Anti-Torque systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Stability Augmentation Systems, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Environmental Contorl Systems, Emergency Services, Special-purpose Systems, Engines

•By Geography: The global military helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A military aircraft is an aircraft specifically built or converted for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

