Global Material Handling Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Material Handling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the material handling market. As per TBRC’s material handling market forecast, the global material handling market size is expected to grow to $58.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth of material handling market witnessed growth owing to a rise in the e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest material handling market share. Major players in the material handling market include Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Beumer Group, Liebherr Group, Dematic Group, Jungheinrich AG.

Trending Material Handling Market Trend

Lithium-ion technology is an emerging trend in the material handling market. Li-ion batteries are environmentally friendly and offer higher energy densities than lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. It can store more electricity and is mostly preferred for electric vehicles that are used in material handling. Additionally, Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, charge quickly, and doesn’t require cool-down intervals. For instance, Flux Power Holdings, Inc., a prime developer of advanced Li-ion batteries, launched the LiFT Pack L48 Li-ion battery pack at MODEX 2020. The battery is specifically designed for 3-wheel forklifts which are used in narrow aisle and high-performance warehouses. The battery offers high capacity and also demands minimum maintenance.

Material Handling Market Segments

•By Type: Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Trucks And Lifts, Cranes, Pallet Racking, Conveying Systems, Hoists, Other Types

•By Operations: Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Other Operations

•By End User: Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods & Electronic, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global material handling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global material handling market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/material-handling-global-market-report

Materials handling refers to the movement of raw goods from their native site to the point of use in manufacturing, their subsequent manipulation in production processes, and the transfer of finished products from factories and their distribution to users or sales outlets.

Material Handling Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Material Handling Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on material handling global market size, drivers and trends, material handling global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and material handling market growth across geographies.

