Feed Processing Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $70 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the feed processing equipment global market. As per TBRC’s feed processing equipment market forecast, the global feed processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $70.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growing demand for feed across the globe to meet the needs of the rising livestock population is expected to drive the feed processing equipment global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest feed processing equipment market share. Major players in the feed processing equipment market include Buhler AG, Clextral, Dinnissen BV, Andritz AG, Bratney Companies, Longchang Machinery, HET Feed Machinery.

Trending Feed Processing Equipment Market Trend

Plant manufacturers are launching revolutionary technology intending to improve the operation, increase efficiency, and set up other equipment to offer an advantage over other machines. In June 2020, Imas, a supplier of milling technology, developed a new type of feed mill with a compact design for the feed industry with a capacity of 2 to 3 tons per hour.

Feed Processing Equipment Market Segments

By Function: Pelleting, Mixing, Grinding, Extrusion

By Feed Type: Ruminant Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Feed

By Application: Poultry, Pig, Ruminant, Aqua, Other Applications

By Geography: The feed processing equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Feed processing equipment is a machine that produces animal feed by processing the raw material. They are used to produce animal feed.

Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed processing equipment market size, drivers and trends, feed processing equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and feed processing equipment market growth across geographies. The feed processing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

