Zipteams Joins HubSpot's Marketplace

Zipteams HubSpot Integration Zipteams

Zipteams integration with HubSpot provides contextual and conversational intelligence to sales teams to engage prospects better and convert them faster.

We have seen more of our visitors wanting to speak to sales instantly and the closure rates of these visitors have a very high conversion rate. ” — Nimish Gupta, Head of Marketing, Spyne.ai

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipteams announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Zipteams-HubSpot integration allows organizations to embed an instant meeting widget on HubSpot websites, landing pages, and marketing campaigns that instantly connects high-propensity website visitors to sales teams. Smart contextual and conversational intelligence features enable inside sales teams to engage the prospects better and convert them faster.

Zipteams also automatically creates transcripts, notes, and tasks for meetings and outbound calls done via Hubspot. This further increases sales teams' productivity and ensures every minute BANT and intents of the prospects get captured on Hubspot.

“Since integrating Zipteams on our website and marketing campaigns, our conversions have had a significant increase. We have seen more of our visitors wanting to speak to sales instantly and the closure rates of these visitors have a very high conversion rate. The integration with Hubspot makes it very fast to implement Zipteams, we could really get started on it within a day.” - Nimish Gupta, Head of Marketing, Spyne.ai

On the listing, Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder & CEO said, “This is a major milestone for us, we are thankful to be working very closely with Hubspot customers who have integrated Zipteams into their Hubspot marketing & sales processes and have been giving us continuous feedback to add more enriching and productive features for their sales teams. We are excited to see the results and this listing allows us to reach and add value to the HubSpot ecosystem much faster.”

Sales teams require powerful tools such as Zipteams to streamline their workflows, automate time-consuming manual tasks, and enable them to focus on building relationships with customers and closing deals. In today's fast-paced business environment, sales reps must leverage customer intelligence to deliver personalized pitches that stand out from the competition. By utilizing AI-powered sales enablement tools like Zipteams, sales teams can free up valuable time, automate many of the manual processes associated with sales, and deliver personalized pitches that are more likely to resonate with potential customers. Ultimately, these tools can drive growth and enable sales teams to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively.



Learn more about the integration here and schedule a demo to see results for yourself



About Zipteams:

Zipteams is the fastest growing sales enablement and growth stack that gets easily embedded in your sales processes and uses specifically sales-trained AI algos to churn conversational intelligence to help sales teams engage their customers better and convert them faster.

The result is visible in continuously improving sales teams' productivity metrics and increasing conversion rates. Get on to zipteams.com for more information.

Zipteams and HubSpot CRM in action